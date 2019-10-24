Thursday, Oct. 24
Sensory storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 10-11 a.m.
Shared Table Community Meal, McFarland Lutheran Church, 5:15-6:15 p.m., free and nutritious meal for local residents, all are welcome
Friday, Oct. 25
Merry Munchkins, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9-11:30 a.m., clean play with crafts and toys
Knitting and crochet meetup, E.D. Locke Public Library, 1-3 p.m., work on a project or learn to knit or crochet, all skills welcome
Teen Nerf capture the flag, E.D. Locke Public Library, 5:30 p.m., grades 6-12, McFarland Police Department joins Teens After Hours for Nerf capture the flag, library will provide guns and ammo, players can bring own gun, but not ammo, pizza served after game, registration required at mcfarlandlibrary.org
Saturday, Oct. 26
S.T.E.A.M. Saturday, E.D. Locke Public Library, 1:30 p.m. explore science, technology, engineering, art and math with a wand making workshop, grades 1-5
McFarland Halloween parade, Municipal Center, 5915 Milwaukee St., 3 p.m., everyone is invited to march in the costume parade and enjoy high school band
Trunk-or-treat, McFarland True Value parking lot, 5210 Farwell St., 3:30 p.m., McFarland PTO and family volunteers to decorate vehicle trunks and hand out treats
Monday, Oct. 28
Toddler storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9:30 and 10:30 a.m.
Food pantry open, 5404 Anthony St., 3-6 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 29
Preschool storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9:30 and 10:30 a.m. features songs, dances and activities, no registration required, free
Wednesday, Oct. 30
Baby & Me storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9:30 and 10:30 a.m.
Halloween play date, McFarland Villa Assisted Living, 5206 Paulson Court, 2-3:30 p.m., McFarland community members are invited for multigenerational playdates with toddlers ages 6 months and older and their caregivers featuring songs, stories and crafts with living community residents
Thursday, Oct. 31
Sensory storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 10-11 a.m.
Shared Table Community Meal, McFarland Lutheran Church, 5:15-6:15 p.m., free and nutritious meal for local residents, all are welcome
Teen Scream, E.D. Locke Public Library, 4:30-6 p.m., grades 6-12, Halloween themed-night with games and snacks
Friday, Nov. 1
Merry Munchkins, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9-11:30 a.m., messy play with crafts and toys
Sunday, Nov. 3
Recruitment informational open house, McFarland Fire Station, 5915 Milwaukee St., 6-8 p.m. meet members of McFarland Fire and Rescue and learn how to help community
Monday, Nov. 4
Toddler storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9:30 and 10:30 a.m., storytime combines toddler movement, music and storytelling, no registration required, free
Food pantry open, 5404 Anthony St., 3-6 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 5
Preschool storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9:30 and 10:30 a.m., features songs, dances and activities, no registration required, free
Wednesday, Nov. 6
Baby & Me storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9:30 and 10:30 a.m., share stories, songs, rhymes, and fingerplays followed by sensory playtime siblings are welcome to join, no registration required, free
Mystery book discussion, E.D. Locke Public Library, 6 p.m., discussion of “Jar of Hearts” by Jennifer Hillier
Thursday, Nov. 7
Sensory storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 10-11 a.m., sensory-friendly stories, songs, movement, mindfulness exercises and crafts, no registration required, free
Shared Table Community Meal, McFarland Lutheran Church, 5:15-6:15 p.m., free and nutritious meal for local residents, all are welcome
Bridge club, E.D. Locke Public Library, 1-3 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 8
Merry Munchkins, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9-11:30 a.m., clean play with crafts and toys
Memory screenings, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9:30 a.m.
Saturday, Nov. 9
Caregiver Bootcamp, E.D. Locke Public Library, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., educational survival program for families coping with Alzheimer’s disease and related dementia, check-in begins at 9:30 a.m., free light lunch provided, register by calling the library at 838-9030 or contact the Alzheimer’s Association at 800-272-3900 or bnuttkinson@alz.org
Monday, Nov. 11
Toddler storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9:30 and 10:30 a.m., storytime combines toddler movement, music and storytelling, no registration required, free
Teen advisory board, E.D. Locke Public Library, 4:30 p.m.
Food pantry open, 5404 Anthony St., 3-6 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 12
Preschool storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9:30 and 10:30 a.m., features songs, dances and activities, no registration required, free
Magic Tree House book club, E.D. Locke Public Library, 3:30 p.m., activity introducing monthly book, open to grades K-3s
Wednesday, Nov. 13
Family cooking night, E.D. Locke Public Library, 6:30 p.m., create mini quiches and get young children involved with food-making process, registration available on website one month prior to program
Baby & Me storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9:30 and 10:30 a.m., share stories, songs, rhymes, and fingerplays followed by sensory playtime siblings are welcome to join, no registration required, free
