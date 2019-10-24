Thursday, Oct. 24

Sensory storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 10-11 a.m.

Shared Table Community Meal, McFarland Lutheran Church, 5:15-6:15 p.m., free and nutritious meal for local residents, all are welcome

Friday, Oct. 25

Merry Munchkins, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9-11:30 a.m., clean play with crafts and toys

Knitting and crochet meetup, E.D. Locke Public Library, 1-3 p.m., work on a project or learn to knit or crochet, all skills welcome

Teen Nerf capture the flag, E.D. Locke Public Library, 5:30 p.m., grades 6-12, McFarland Police Department joins Teens After Hours for Nerf capture the flag, library will provide guns and ammo, players can bring own gun, but not ammo, pizza served after game, registration required at mcfarlandlibrary.org

Saturday, Oct. 26

S.T.E.A.M. Saturday, E.D. Locke Public Library, 1:30 p.m. explore science, technology, engineering, art and math with a wand making workshop, grades 1-5

McFarland Halloween parade, Municipal Center, 5915 Milwaukee St., 3 p.m., everyone is invited to march in the costume parade and enjoy high school band

Trunk-or-treat, McFarland True Value parking lot, 5210 Farwell St., 3:30 p.m., McFarland PTO and family volunteers to decorate vehicle trunks and hand out treats

Monday, Oct. 28

Toddler storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9:30 and 10:30 a.m.

Food pantry open, 5404 Anthony St., 3-6 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 29

Preschool storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9:30 and 10:30 a.m. features songs, dances and activities, no registration required, free

Wednesday, Oct. 30

Baby & Me storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9:30 and 10:30 a.m.

Halloween play date, McFarland Villa Assisted Living, 5206 Paulson Court, 2-3:30 p.m., McFarland community members are invited for multigenerational playdates with toddlers ages 6 months and older and their caregivers featuring songs, stories and crafts with living community residents

Thursday, Oct. 31

Sensory storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 10-11 a.m.

Shared Table Community Meal, McFarland Lutheran Church, 5:15-6:15 p.m., free and nutritious meal for local residents, all are welcome

Teen Scream, E.D. Locke Public Library, 4:30-6 p.m., grades 6-12, Halloween themed-night with games and snacks

Friday, Nov. 1

Merry Munchkins, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9-11:30 a.m., messy play with crafts and toys

Sunday, Nov. 3

Recruitment informational open house, McFarland Fire Station, 5915 Milwaukee St., 6-8 p.m. meet members of McFarland Fire and Rescue and learn how to help community

Monday, Nov. 4

Toddler storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9:30 and 10:30 a.m., storytime combines toddler movement, music and storytelling, no registration required, free

Food pantry open, 5404 Anthony St., 3-6 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 5

Preschool storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9:30 and 10:30 a.m., features songs, dances and activities, no registration required, free

Wednesday, Nov. 6

Baby & Me storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9:30 and 10:30 a.m., share stories, songs, rhymes, and fingerplays followed by sensory playtime siblings are welcome to join, no registration required, free

Mystery book discussion, E.D. Locke Public Library, 6 p.m., discussion of “Jar of Hearts” by Jennifer Hillier

Thursday, Nov. 7

Sensory storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 10-11 a.m., sensory-friendly stories, songs, movement, mindfulness exercises and crafts, no registration required, free

Shared Table Community Meal, McFarland Lutheran Church, 5:15-6:15 p.m., free and nutritious meal for local residents, all are welcome

Bridge club, E.D. Locke Public Library, 1-3 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 8

Merry Munchkins, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9-11:30 a.m., clean play with crafts and toys

Memory screenings, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9:30 a.m.

Saturday, Nov. 9

Caregiver Bootcamp, E.D. Locke Public Library, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., educational survival program for families coping with Alzheimer’s disease and related dementia, check-in begins at 9:30 a.m., free light lunch provided, register by calling the library at 838-9030 or contact the Alzheimer’s Association at 800-272-3900 or bnuttkinson@alz.org

Monday, Nov. 11

Toddler storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9:30 and 10:30 a.m., storytime combines toddler movement, music and storytelling, no registration required, free

Teen advisory board, E.D. Locke Public Library, 4:30 p.m.

Food pantry open, 5404 Anthony St., 3-6 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 12

Preschool storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9:30 and 10:30 a.m., features songs, dances and activities, no registration required, free

Magic Tree House book club, E.D. Locke Public Library, 3:30 p.m., activity introducing monthly book, open to grades K-3s

Wednesday, Nov. 13

Family cooking night, E.D. Locke Public Library, 6:30 p.m., create mini quiches and get young children involved with food-making process, registration available on website one month prior to program

Baby & Me storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9:30 and 10:30 a.m., share stories, songs, rhymes, and fingerplays followed by sensory playtime siblings are welcome to join, no registration required, free

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.