Sending their opponents to the free-throw line too often has been a recent problem with the McFarland High School boys basketball team, and that same issue hurt it when it played a non-conference game Saturday, Feb. 1, at Madison Edgewood.
The Spartans committed 21 fouls and sent the Crusaders to the line 25 times as Edgewood came away with a 77-69 win.
Junior Jackson Werwinski had another sparkling game with three of the team’s six 3-point shots and 18 points, junior Blake Kes had 15, junior Pete Pavelec scored 13, and senior Max Hanson had 10.
But McFarland was not able to get to the free-throw line as it made 5-of-6 all night.
The game was tied 29-29 at halftime, but the Crusaders outscored the Spartans 48-40 in the second half to take the victory.
Some Crusaders had big offensive nights as Michael Regnier, who normally scores 13.4 points per game, had 20, and Wallace Schmotzer scored 14, nearly double his season average. Regnier hit five of Edgewood’s seven 3-pointers.
McFarland returns to Rock Valley Conference action Friday at Evansville with tipoff scheduled for 7:15 p.m.
Spartans 70, Clinton 29
McFarland had no difficulty against the struggling Cougars by taking a 51-14 halftime lead and going on from there to beat Clinton 70-29 Thursday, Jan. 30.
Pavelec made five 3-point shots to score a team leading 23 points, Kes hit four from the arc and had 15, and Zach Nichols also reached double figures with 12. Werwinski ended with nine.
Beloit Turner 53, Spartans 44
Pavelec led all scorers with 15 points, but the McFarland High School boys basketball team fell to visiting Beloit Turner 53-44 in a Jan. 28 Rock Valley Conference matchup.
The Trojans, which led 26-21 at halftime before outscoring the Spartans in the second half, hit 20-of-29 free throws. McFarland went to the line 22 times and made just 11.
Kes scored 11 points for the Spartans and Werwinski had 10. Jordan Majeed led Beloit Turner with 13 points including 9-of-10 from the free-throw line.
