Youth members of Christ the King’s 2020 confirmation class are finding their own niche in volunteerism.
While preparing for confirmation in fall, the high school students are required to complete 30 hours of volunteer work, comprising of 10 with the church, 10 at home and 10 in the community. However, some of the students are going above and beyond those requirements and found ways to give back that don’t feel like work.
Linnea Sandine volunteers at the Dane County Humane Society once a week. She folds laundry, cleans dishes and cuddles smaller animals, like bunnies, rats and hamsters.
One day while folding clothes, Sandine unexpectedly found out how much her work meant to the shelter.
“This woman that I’ve never seen started thanking me a bunch,” she said. “That meant a lot to me, because I didn’t realize what I did had a huge impact on other people.”
Sandine, who is thinking about becoming a teacher, also works with kindergartners during the summer at Camp Kindergarten, a day camp for children to experience what kindergarten will be like. She explained that working with children and learning how to teach from teachers themselves is helping her decide her career path.
“Helping people is important, and everyone deserves to be helped and treated well,” she said.
She volunteered at the church’s Tanzanian Night to support their sister parish in East Africa with a silent auction, raffles, informational booths and games. At the St. Nick Children’s Gift Shop, she helped children find gifts and wrap them to give presents to their families.
“It was busy, but it was fun. I got to work with different people,” Sandine said.
Elliot Hummer prefers to be behind the scenes when it comes to volunteer work. He has completed most of his hours with 4-H doing community work and providing meals through the club.
He has also helped out at the St. Nick shop, setting up the event beforehand and then helping take down and pack away items in boxes.
When he was viewing options for volunteering, he wanted to contribute in a way in which he could avoid the spotlight.
“I’m an introvert, so I don’t exactly want to get noticed for my work, but I do like to be appreciated,” he said. “I sort of choose jobs that are behind-the-scenes stuff that nobody calls out and says, ‘Good work,’ but I still know I’m doing good stuff.”
Leah Gantenbein helps children in a different way. Reluctant at first to volunteer with second- to fifth-grade religion classes, she later found that she enjoyed the work.
“The kids are really nice and most of the time very respectful. They talk a lot, but usually they’re pretty great and they do talk to me a lot,” Gantenbein said. “I’m younger and most of the teachers are a little older, so they like to talk to me about school.”
She works primarily with fourth and fifth graders, and occasionally middle schoolers rather than energetic elementary-aged students.
“I already got my 10 hours for parish, but I’m going to still keep volunteering, because sometimes they do need help with the kids,” Gantenbein said.
She said her time goes by fast especially if it’s something you really like to do.
“It’s always surprising how much all the students do volunteer and how much time they do sacrifice in helping others, because I know being a high schooler in this day and age is incredibly busy,” director of youth formation Aviah Stillman said.” You guys have to so much on your plates and so much that you have to do. It always awes me that you guys take the time away to help other people and help the community out. It is incredibly meaningful work and it is appreciated.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.