McFarland High School's student newspaper, the Spartan Spotlight, will hold a public forum discussing controversy and discourse at MHS at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, in the MHS library.
The Spartan Spotlight is writing a series of articles addressing the communication between administration and students. After an initial article sharing the perspectives of students and staff, the Spartan Spotlight wants to hear from the community.
Community members are invited to share their thoughts about whether teachers should encourage discussion about controversial topics in school. The forum will discuss if parents support district policy for handling controversial events and sharing information with students.
The public is encouraged to visit the Spartan Spotlight website and read the article "Controversy and discourse at MHS" and learn more about the discussion.
