Tweleve-year-old Braylan Roder had to battle some competition in the Hit, Pitch and Run contest at Miller Park, the home of the Milwaukee Brewers.
At stake was a trip to the All-Star Game in Cleveland. The eighth-grade student at McFarland’s Indian Mound Middle School and a pitcher and catcher on McFarland’s recreational baseball team was judged on his hitting and pitching accuracy and speed from first to third base and from second base to home plate. After finishing the competition, Roder anxiously awaited the results.
“They didn’t say what score we had or what place we finished. We were watching the video screen and my name popped up,” Roder said. “That’s when I realized I was going to Cleveland.”
Roder had taken first place in the 11-to-12-year-old age group and earned his trip to Progressive Field, the home of the Cleveland Indians. Roder qualified for the statewide contest after earning high scores at the regional competition in McFarland and Whitewater before advancing to Milwaukee.
Roder competed in the national Hit, Pitch and Run competition the weekend before the All-Star Game and took third in his age group. But there were other memorable experiences where he was involved.
“We had stuff going on every second,” Roder said.
He and fellow competitors in the national contest shagged fly balls during the Home Run Derby, where major leaguers attempt to hit as many home runs as possible over the outfield fences. Roder also sat in the visitors dugout while the derby was underway and attended the Future’s game involving first- and second-year major leaguers.
He said he didn’t get a chance to meet any major leaguers and was not present at the actual All-Star Game, played the day after the Home Run Derby.
But it was an unforgettable moment in the youngster’s life.
He credits his mother Krista, father Brock and other family members for giving him the encouragement needed to reach the national competition.
“They helped me get to that point,” Roder said. “They encouraged me to keep practicing and do my best. They were always there at my baseball games.”
Roder said he is not sure what sports he will pursue in 2020 when he enters high school as a freshman. He said football, baseball and basketball are possibilities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.