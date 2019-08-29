McFarland Recreation Activities and Play (MRAP) has released the 2019 fall recreation guide with activities for age groups from 4K through adulthood.
MRAP is offering flag football, tennis, volleyball, basketball and woodworking activities for various age groups and experience levels. Activities include lessons, workshops, leagues and open gyms times.
For the first time, level two archery workshops will be offered this winter for those who have completed level one for both children and adults.
Youth open gym and drop-in volleyball and basketball will be held throughout the school year for a daily fee.
Youth cooking classes have been suspended for fall 2019 due to construction in the family and consumer science education areas.
The Angie O’Donnell Aquatic Center will continue aquatics programs, and schedules can be found online at www.McFarlandCommunityPool.com
Those who would like to register for programs should visit www.MRAPNews.com. Activity fees require online payment. Those who would like to pay in cash or check must register in person and call 838-4666 to schedule a time to register.
Parents and guardians should register their child for the grade they will be in during the 2019-20 school year.
