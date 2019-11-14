One lane will be closed from 2-5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, on Interstate 39/90 northbound at Highway AB (mile marker 144) near Madison in Dane County. Crews will complete pavement repairs in this area.
Backups and delays are expected on the northbound interstate in this area. Motorists are urged to plan ahead, use alternate routes and allow extra time to safely reach their destination.
Travel information on Wisconsin highways can be found at www.511wi.gov.
