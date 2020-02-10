Farol Irma Lunda, 87, of Waunakee, passed away Saturday, Feb. 1, at Oak Park Place in Madison. She was born Jan. 24, 1933, in McFarland, the daughter of Fredrick and Anna (Vogt) Gunderson.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, Feb. 11, at 11:30 a.m. at Peace Lutheran Church in Waunakee with Rev. Doug Locken officiating. Interment was held at McFarland Cemetery. Visitation was held from 10 a.m. until the time of services at the church Tuesday.
“Whenever I am missing you, I also remember how fortunate I was that you were in my life. I wouldn't trade those moments for the world.”
Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Pardeeville is serving the family.
