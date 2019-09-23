Freshman Paige Ceelen may be a newcomer to the McFarland High School girls cross-country team, but she ran the course at the Norsk Golf Club in Mount Horeb like she’s been on varsity for a long time.
Ceelen ran fifth and senior Sadie McCaulley took sixth as the Spartans finished first Saturday, Sept. 21, in the Viking Invitational. Ceelen completed the course in 21:22.9, with McCaulley close behind by just two seconds.
McFarland’s three other scoring runners finished in the top 20 as junior Emma Johnson was 11th with a time of 21:57.5, sophomore Felicia Zheng took 18th in 22:12.8, and junior Lillian Grossman ended 19th in 22:14.1.
As for McFarland’s remaining athletes, sophomore Lilly Innes ended in 27th and senior Sara Yavas was 33rd.
The Spartans ended with 59 teams just ahead of second-place Mount Horeb, which had 70. Madison Edgewood was third with 90, and Prairie du Chien took fourth with 98.
Sophomore Kayci Martensen of Southwestern/Cuba City/Benton was the winning runner with a time of 19:03.2.
The McFarland boys had five runners in the top 18 but finished in third place with 56 points. Mount Horeb was first with 39, and Dodgeville/Mineral Point was second with 46.
Senior Matthew Klumpyan ended fifth, the best finish for the boys team, with a time of 17:53.9. Senior Carson Aubey was 10th in 18:41.4, senior Evan Kania took 11th in 18:46.3, junior Ryan Wickersham ran 12th in 18:46.9, and junior Derek Sandine grabbed the 18th spot with a time of 19:03.6.
McFarland junior Ryan Olsen ended the race in 29th, and senior Skyler Li took 32nd.
Senior Christian Patzka of Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld was the overall race winner with a time of 16:57.1. Dodgeville/Mineral Point’s Henry Keith and Will Aurit took second and third, respectively.
The girls and boys teams run in a multiteam invitational at UW-Platteville on Saturday, Oct. 5. Events begin at 9 a.m.
Rock Valley Classic, Edgerton
With runners from each grade level participating together, McFarland’s Klumpyan placed first among the seniors in the Tuesday, Sept. 17, meet at Silverwood Park.
Klumpyan’s time of 17:02.8 was 10 seconds faster than runner-up Ryen Hazard of Edgerton. As far as the other Spartan seniors, Aubey was fifth in 18:29.0, Kania took sixth in 18:31.5, and Li was 11th in 20:12.8.
Other athletes from McFarland included Thor Rosten (19th), Klaus Schwoerer (30th) and Brian Bruce (31st).
Among McFarland’s juniors, Sandine ended in seventh with a time of 18:44.3 and Olsen was 11th in 19:40.5. Matthew Arttus was 17th, Alex Daspit took 20th, and Nick Mitchell was 32nd.
Two McFarland runners were in the boys sophomore race as Michael Bruce ended in 22nd and Aidan Pyper was 25th. Elliott Hummer had a sixth-place finish in the freshman race, Braden Everson took 14th, Max Andrew was 16th, and Colin Burkeland ended in 20th.
In the girls senior race, Ella Ceelen has a second-place finish with a time of 21:14.4, about 14 seconds behind McKenzie Filner of Evansville. In the juniors race, Grossman ended fifth with a time of 22:18.2, while teammate Morgan Mietz ended 13th.
McFarland sophomore Felicia Zheng won the race in her grade level with a finishing time of 22:18.7. Melanie Mason was 17th, and Analee Gausmann was 23rd. The only McFarland runner in the freshman race was Ella Lodewyk, who ended up 12th.
