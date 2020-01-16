The Icebergs girls high school hockey co-op won three out of four games heading into its Jan. 14 Badger Conference matchup against the Sun Prairie co-op known as the Cap City Cougars. During those four games, the Icebergs had also been practically keeping an iron curtain on the net by allowing a total of six goals. The team won its first two games in 2020, including a 3-0 shutout win over Beaver Dam on Jan. 6 in McFarland.
But the Cougars entered the game ranked No. 2 in the state, according to the Wisconsin Prep Hockey poll. They had 12 wins in their first 13 games and a 6-0 league record with Zephryn Jager, Amanda Bauer and Lauren Bliefernicht providing most of the offense.
Stoughton freshman Aven Gruner made 35 saves against the Cougars, but the Icebergs ended up on the short end of a 7-1 result at Mandt Arena. The loss dropped the Icebergs record to 3-11-1 overall and 2-4-1 in the league.
The Cougars scored twice in the first period, four times in the second and once in the third.
The Icebergs only goal came at 13:47 of the second period as Stoughton junior Sydney Schipper scored off assists from McFarland senior Aeryn Olson and Oregon junior Izzy Newton.
Bauer ended up with four goals for the Cougars, Jager had five assists, and Bliefernicht had two goals and two assists. Izzy Hahn and Lexi Holman shared the goaltending for Cap City and combined to make six saves.
It was the 13th time this season that the Cougars have allowed one goal or less in a game and the seventh time the Icebergs have allowed six or more goals.
