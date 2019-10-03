No. 4 singles player Lexi Mazzara remained undefeated, but the remainder of the McFarland High School girls tennis team’s flights couldn’t take down DeForest, which won a 6-1 non-conference match Monday, Sept. 30.
Mazzara, who has yet to lose a set this season, defeated Sydney Hahn 6-1, 6-2.
At No. 3 singles, Laura Maudlin lost the first set to Samantha Schaeffer 6-0, but came back to win the second 6-3. Yet, Schaeffer ended up winning the match with a 6-1 victory in the third set.
McFarland No. 1 singles player Michelle Butcher lost in two sets to Leah Miller, and No. 2 Aeryn Olson fell to Lauren Armstrong.
The doubles brackets didn’t fare any better for McFarland, as No. 1 Greta Corcoran and Grace Henes were defeated by Cecile Fuchs and Samantha Fuchs, 6-0, 6-0. The No. 2 duo of Sadie Bartzen and Sarah Kopp lost 6-2, 6-2 to Mikayla Beckman and Amber Fabian. The No. 3 match was very competitive as McFarland’s Kimiya Pournik and Lauren Sheilds won the first set over Annie Manzi and Ashley Hegarty 6-4. But the DeForest twosome recovered to win the next two sets, 6-2, 6-2.
McFarland’s Oct. 1 non-conference dual against Lodi was rained out and will not be made up.
The Spartans are competing this week in the WIAA Division 2 subsectional and sectional tournaments. The individual state tournament is scheduled for Oct. 17-19 at UW-Madison’s Nielsen Tennis Stadium with the state team tournament set for Oct. 25-26.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.