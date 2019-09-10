Head coach Jessica Garvey and her McFarland High School girls swimming team are proving that there is life after Alex Moderski.
Now a member of the University of Missouri women’s swimming team, Moderski won numerous state titles in her four years competing for the Spartans.
Despite her departure, McFarland has proven to be quite a talented bunch in its season opening meets.
At Saturday’s Elk Invite at Elkhorn High School, the Spartans took first place out of nine teams with victories in two events and numerous top five finishes.
Sophomore Emily Schoenbrodt championed the 50-meter freestyle race with a time of 29.21, 0.04 seconds ahead Milton’s Eleanor Parker. McFarland junior Chloe Dettmers ended fourth.
The Spartans also won the 200-freestyle relay by a healthy three-second lead over Milton. Freshmen Sofia Alf and Natalie Schwaab, senior Ella Weaver and Schoenbrodt completed the distance in 1:57.74.
McFarland also captured three second-place finishes as senior Emily Landwehr ended up behind Milton’s Danielle Cramer in the 100-butterfly, Alf was second to Milton’s Caroline Burki in the 100-freestyle and the 400-freestyle relay team of sophomore Adrianna Nickels, Alf, Weaver and Landwehr took runner-up to Milton.
The Spartans had a number of front-runners in the 100-breaststroke with Weaver taking third place, Landwehr fourth and sophomore Laura Billman fifth.
McFarland took the No. 3 spot in the 200-medley relay as did Alf in the 200-freestyle.
The Spartans ended with 497 team points, second-place Milton had 425, and Beloit Memorial took third with 278.
McFarland’s next event is a Badger South dual at Oregon with the first race scheduled for 6 p.m.
Badger South Relays
McFarland earned victory in both the 200-yard breaststroke relay and the 200-backstroke relay as it outscored eight other teams in the Badger South Relays at Stoughton High School.
The quartet of Mara Freeman, Brooklyn Ray, Abbie Harrington and Nickels won the backstroke event with a time of 1:53.11, two seconds better than Madison Edgewood. In the breaststroke race, Landwehr, Nickels, Billman and Weaver finished with a time of 2:10.90, better than eight seconds faster than second place Monona Grove.
In other relays, the Spartans were second in the 400-medley, the 400-individual medley, the 200-freestyle, the 200-breaststroke and the 200-butterfly.
The Spartans won with 164 team points, Madison Edgewood was second with 152, and Stoughton ended third with 114.
Madison Edgewood 95, Spartans 75
Landwehr had a good evening with two victories, but the Spartans lost in a Sept. 3 Badger South Conference dual at Madison Edgewood.
Landwehr won the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 1:00.56, and took first in the 100-breaststroke in 1:10.62 with teammate Weaver taking second place by less than a second.
Mara Freeman was the top finisher in the 100-freestyle in 54.49, only 0.42 seconds behind Maeve O’Driscoll of the Crusaders.
Freeman and Nickels were second and third, respectively, in the 100-backstroke. In the relay races, McFarland took second in the 200-medley, 200-freestyle and 400-freestyle.
