Students at McFarland High School (MHS) started their first week of classes with a tour of their own school.
Renovations on the first floor of MHS were completed and staff moved in the week before classes started, in time for the new school year.
In November 2016, community members voted to allow the district to borrow $65 million to build facilities and authorized the district to exceed the revenue limit to operate the facilities and maintain programming. About 66 percent of community members approved each of these three questions.
“Our community gave us this incredible gift to be able to enhance our facilities districtwide,” McFarland School District Superintendent Andrew Briddell said.
He said that up to that point, the work shifted from community engagement and big picture to design process.
The district also held listening sessions to discuss how the spaces would be used and the types of interactions students, staff and community members would have in the spaces and developed steering and sub committees for the projects.
Indian Mound Middle School was the first to break ground, followed by the Conrad Elvehjem Primary School project. Both projects opened as newly renovated facilities in fall of 2018.
Waubesa Intermediate School was constructed in 2000, and Briddell said this school had the most modest needs. The district constructed a multipurpose room to hold the orchestra of 150-160 students and robotics program.
MHS renovations reflect the changing needs as the school’s population has grown. Renovations are scheduled to be fully completed next year.
Both the six-lane pool and the auditorium were built in the late 1970s when MHS had 350 students. Since then, the school has grown to more than 700.
“Over the 40-year time period, that pool had reached kind of the end of its natural lifespan as a viable structure where it made economic sense to continue to operate it,” Briddell said.
The new Angie O’Donnell Aquatic Center pool has eight competition lanes with a movable bulkhead. The lanes can be rotated 90 degrees to create 14 lanes. It has an accessible step entrance to a shallow area for swimmers to warm up and cool down during meets, as well as supply appropriate depths for children learning to swim. Locker and changing areas were also added.
The seating capacity has increased from 150 to more than 500 with a mezzanine above the pool deck to improve cleanliness sightlines and entrances and exits.
The old pool was renovated into new fitness center, and the health education center moved into the old fitness center.
The newly constructed PAC was designed to hold the entire student body and staff. At the time it was built, it could accommodate 481 people, but like the pool, MHS had also outgrown the space. With the addition of a balcony, the new theater can seat 841 audience members.
“There’s a really long and rich tradition of really strong performing arts here, so those things have just grown and grown and so we needed a facility that would allow those things to continue to grow and also to be large enough to support our kids,” Briddell said.
The PAC how has an orchestra pit below stage level, a full fly loft, enhanced sound and light system, and better accessibility.
“Because of when it was built, it was ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) compliant, but it was not designed with the ease of accessibility as we would expect in a new structure now,” he said.
As the school learns how to use the space, officials hope to invite guests and entertain requests for facility rentals next year.
“It really makes learning opportunities for the entire student body really accessible and on a closer more interactive platform,” MHS choir director Paul Gregg said.
Gregg oversees the school’s musical as a producer and music director.
“I am very humbled to have been given the responsibility of being the steward of this space for this year and I am thrilled beyond words for our music and performing arts students to be able to use this space as it was intended.”
If the entire student body and staff needed to be in one place, this had to be done in the gymnasium, but the sporting venue was not always appropriate for lecturers and speakers.
The school’s growth also highlighted a need for larger career and technical education areas and these areas were also renovated to accommodate growing interest in these areas.
When the second floor is completed, the library will feature three full-size classrooms, two of which share a divider wall. It will also have small group meeting rooms for 12-15 people and an open area with collections, the media center and flexible furniture.
Upon its scheduled completion this January, the business and marketing area will move to the current library space.
The culinary program will use the old school store area as a bistro for students to develop skills needed to run a food business.
“We want our students here to be prepared for whatever it is they want to do next,” Briddell said.
The renovations in these programs will prepare students and families for the next steps.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.