Jacob D. Tisue appeared in Dane County Circuit Court on Thursday, Sept. 12, charged with 12 counts of felony possession of child pornography dated May 1, 2019, according to court records.
Tisue was released on a signature bond set to $500 per case. He is prohibited from having direct and indirect contact with any juvenile, except for his own children, without supervision of a responsible adult, using the internet to access any pornographic website and accessing peer sharing files.
Tisue was the executive director of Madison School and Community Recreation at the time of his arrest Thursday, Aug. 29.
A status conference is scheduled for Monday, Sept. 30, at 1:30 p.m.
The court entered a not guilty plea to any misdemeanor counts.
Tisue’s wife petitioned for legal separation Tuesday, Sept. 3.
