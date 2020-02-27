Dane County Sheriff David Mahoney joined others installed as members of the Major County Sheriffs of America executive board during the opening ceremonies of the organization’s 2020 Winter Conference in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday, Feb. 11.
Middlesex (Mass.) Sheriff Peter J. Koutoujian and Pima County (Ariz.) Sheriff Mark D. Napier were installed as the new president and vice president, respectively.
MCSA is a professional law enforcement association comprised of sheriffs’ offices representing counties or parishes with populations of half a million people, or more. Its 100-plus members represent more than 120 million Americans.
