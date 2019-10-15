McFarland residents can now enjoy alcoholic beverages outside more often thanks to changes to a village ordinance.
The village board approved several changes to the village’s outdoor alcohol consumption ordinance with support from every trustee at the Monday, Oct. 14, board meeting. A public hearing was held during the meeting to discuss proposed changes.
The village reconsidered the ordinance last year, when Angelo’s owner Rick Hubanks spoke about changes he would like to see, such as removing the amplified music and size restrictions.
McFarland House Café owner Shaun O’Hearn spoke at the Aug. 12 board meeting to highlight concerns about the ordinance’s vague area restrictions while planning the expansion of the café and installation of an outdoor patio.
Trustees went through the document page by page to determine potential changes to be sent to the public safety committee on Sept. 11. The committee recommended the village hold a public hearing.
Residents who oppose the ordinance changes voiced concerns about noise levels and longer consumption times.
“I’ve lived through this where it has been an issue, and it’s not an easily enforceable thing,” Anne Byers said.
She lives in an area with residential and commercial buildings and stated that even with noise restrictions, the bass can still be heard.
“As a business owner who could not benefit from this, I wish I could benefit from this,” McFarland Tavern owner Ashley Byrne said.
Although she supports the changes, the tavern is unable to expand due to the position of the property line.
Other residents voiced their full support for the ordinance and the potential to bring in more business to the community.
“This is about the future,” former board member Mike Flaherty said. “This is about welcoming retail to the community.”
In addition, 18 letters were sent to the village board with the majority supporting changes. Another four residents who attended the meeting, but wanted not to speak, submitted comments supporting the changes.
The changes allow areas for outdoor consumption to be 50 percent of the premise’s total floor area, including both public and non-public spaces. The ordinance formerly allowed outdoor areas to be 30 percent of only public use space.
Outdoor consumption hours have been expanded to 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The previous ordinance only allowed alcohol to be consumed from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. each day of the week.
The conditions stating that the outdoor consumption area must be covered by a roof and could not be placed on a rooftop were removed.
Under the new conditions, entrances and exits can now be added to the outdoor area. Alcohol can also be served without food items.
Formerly, outdoor areas could not be within 300 feet of schools and churches. That condition has been removed, but the area cannot be within 50 feet of the plotline of residential land.
Although amplified music and other audio is no longer prohibited, it must comply with the village’s noise ordinance. Lights and screens in outdoor areas are allowed but must be regulated.
With all the changes to the ordinance, some conditions will remain the same.
Owners must submit detailed plans or drawings of the size, location, surface and building materials, as well as outdoor area use, with the building’s application for review by the public safety committee. Outdoor areas must be accessible to those with disabilities.
The public safety committee can recommend conditions be added on a case-by-case basis, and the plan commission can pose conditions after a site review. Some conditions can be waived by the village board if trustees find a condition unnecessary for that premise.
The ordinance continues to prohibit bars and counter service in outdoor areas, but alcohol can be served outdoors by wait staff.
Outdoor sports and smoking are the only other activities allowed in the area other than food and beverage consumption.
Additional parking for the premise and a fence around the outdoor consumption area must be installed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.