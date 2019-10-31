The driver of a stolen SUV lost control of the vehicle, which led to a four-vehicle crash in the Town of Dunn at 9:10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 31.
The Dane County Sheriff’s Office reports the 2011 Ford Edge had been reported in Stoughton and was southbound on Highway 51 when the driver lost control and crossed over the center line. The Ford first hit a Chevrolet Astro minivan head on, and then spun into two other northbound vehicles, a VW Jetta and a Chrysler Sebring.
At least five people were transported to local hospitals with injuries ranging from minor to serious, but none are believed to be life threatening.
The driver of the stolen vehicle, Jakel D. Jones, 17, of Fitchburg, was arrested for operating while intoxicated, causing injury. The incident remains under investigation and additional charges may be forthcoming.
Joining county deputies at the crash site were Stoughton and McFarland police and EMS crews.
Highway 51 was closed in both directions for about 90 minutes.
