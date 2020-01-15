Highway MN from Holscher Road to Highway AB will be redesigned from a rural cross-section to a full urban cross-section with curb and gutter. The project will be completed by the village engineer, Town and Country Engineering.
The public works committee made a recommendation to the village board to approve engineering services from Town and Country Engineering to design the reconstruction project at their meeting Tuesday, Jan. 14.
Town & Country Engineering estimated a total cost of $345,000 for design engineering, bidding and construction administration and three months of resident construction observation. The $85,000 for three months of resident construction observation could be reduced if village officials choose to use village staff.
The village board approved $125,000 in funds for the design engineering portion in the 2020 budget.
Design will be completed this year for future reconstruction. The project was deferred for one year but still remained part of Dane County’s five-year plan.
Reconstruction for the entire project will likely be designed at once and completed in phases as the project encompasses multiple jurisdictions.
A parcel of land along Highway MN owned by Skaalen will later be annexed into McFarland. Skaalen is responsible for paying for improvements on their frontage and village officials will work with Skaalen to develop sites.
Prairie Place has already paid for improvements to the north side of the road.
“The county’s on board obviously to pay half of the road improvement that they participate in as long as we accept a jurisdictional transfer,” McFarland Village Administrator Matt Schuenke said.
The public works committee and village officials are considering how future developments along Highway MN will interact with the reconstruction project to maintain uniformity.
“As these plans and processes develop over the course of this year, we can figure out and phase out what we need to for future improvements as they are needed and as they come forward in the future,” Schuenke said.
The site of the McFarland Public Safety Center for the McFarland Police Department and McFarland Fire and Rescue is along this section of Highway MN. A design contract for the building is expected to be approved by the village board in February for construction in early 2021.
