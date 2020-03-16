The words of McFarland athletic director Paul Ackley rings true for all coaches in spring sports, which have been suspended after area schools were shut down due to the escalating fears of COVID-19.
“We are dealing with something we have never dealt with before,” said Ackley.
Truly, this unique, challenging situation has left a lot of uncertainty on the status of the 2020 spring sports at all Wisconsin schools.
While a few games were played to limited audiences in the WIAA girls basketball tournament in Green Bay on March 12, the remainder of the contests to determine the state title were cancelled over concerns the virus could be spread among attendees at the Resch Center. The boys state basketball tournament at Madison’s Kohl Center were also called off.
Shortly thereafter, Gov. Tony Evers ordered all Wisconsin schools closed until April 6 with hopes of protecting students, teachers and other employees from the spread of the virus. With schools temporarily shuttered, practices for spring sports such as track and field, baseball, softball, boys golf, girls soccer and boys tennis were put on hold.
This has left coaches in an unusual situation of not knowing one day to the next what will happen. Will there be a spring sports season? If so, when would it begin and how would the schedule be modified?
Monona Grove baseball coach Kevin Connor said he has been faced with these questions by parents and players, but he is stumped on what will happen. In meantime, he has been staying in touch with team members and parents and encouraging athletes to do individual workouts.
“I have been communicating with all parents and players as much as I can with information as I get it to try to keep everyone up to speed,” Connor said. “Time will tell, and I'm hoping that our nationwide social distancing will make an impact on this virus and allow us to reconvene and get our season started.”
Monona Grove boys track and field coach Brian Storms said he has feelings of disbelief with decisions being made by the minute. As the same time, he understands why practices can’t go on.
“(I’m) feeling bad for our guys that are seniors that have put in three years of track already not to have their 'day in the sun' as team leaders,” Storms said. “At the same time, we want everyone to be safe and be part of the solution and not be part of the problem so we are following directives from our school district as well as from the WIAA.”
Monona Grove softball coach Amanda Klassman said she anticipates the days when practices may begin, and athletes are able to compete.
“We are looking forward to the start of softball season and will continue to work on our own through this difficult time,” Klassman said. “We will rely on each other to be consistent and use this time to start building our fire for the season.”
The Monona Grove High School boys golf season is not set to begin until April 6, but head coach Dan Zweifel said there may be cancellations if the suspension continues until late April.
“I think we are in uncharted territory, and no one knows exactly what may happen,” Zweifel said. “So, we will all hope for the best and hope life gets back to normal later this spring.”
