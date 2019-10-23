Several area police departments joined in a high-speed pursuit that resulted in the arrest of the driver Tuesday, Oct. 22.
The Wisconsin State Patrol attempted to stop the driver and successfully used road spikes, but the vehicle fled and entered Dane County on southbound Interstate 90 at the Columbia County Line.
Dane County deputies immediately observed the vehicle driving recklessly and emitting sparks as a result of being driven on the frame. Deputies picked up the pursuit, as the driver continued to drive on I-90. The vehicle avoided additional road spikes deputies tried to deploy but eventually got stuck on the shoulder of the road of I-90 at Highway N.
The pursuit travelled through several jurisdictions, and reached a maximum speed of 80 mph lasting about 19 minutes.
The driver was arrested for multiple charges and was booked into the Dane County Jail. The passenger had a warrant. The vehicle was listed as stolen.
Assisting in the pursuit were the DeForest Police Department, Stoughton Police Department, and the McFarland Police Department and its K-9.
