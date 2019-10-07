The trio of senior Sadie McCaulley, freshman Paige Ceelen and senior Ella Ceeleen stuck together during the Saturday, Oct. 5, Dick McKichan Platteville Invitational, and it paid off for the McFarland High School girls cross country team.
The Spartans took first place among 13 schools with 67 team points, ahead of Mount Horeb’s second-place score of 96 and third-place Platteville, which finished with 120.
McCaulley crossed the line in 11th place with a time of 20:35.4. Paige Ceelen took 13th in 20:37.8, and Ella Ceelen finished behind her in 14th with a time of 20:42.1.
Junior Lillian Grossman secured the 22nd spot with a time of 21:00.9, and sophomore Felicia Zheng wound up 40th in 21:44.6.
Other Spartan runners included junior Emma Johnson who took 49th, and 67th-place finisher, sophomore Lilly Innes.
Sophomore Kayci Martensen of Southwestern/Cuba City/Benton was the individual winner with a time of 18:28.1.
In the boys competition, senior Matthew Klumpyan nabbed eighth place, but the Spartans ended up seventh in team points with 182. Sauk Prairie had 65 to finish first followed by New Glarus/Monticello with 103 and Monroe with 107.
Klumpyan crossed the finish line in 17:12.2, but the next best McFarland runner was senior Carson Aubey who ended up 32nd with a time of 18:00.3. Next came 59th place runner, senior Evan Kania, with 18:34.9, junior Ryan Wickersham in 71st with 18:46.9 and junior Ryan Olsen in 73rd with 18:51.7. Junior Derek Sandine took 74th, and senior Skyer Li was 119th.
Senior Christian Patzka of Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld was the boys race winner with a time of 16:14.1.
The boys and girls will run next Thursday, Oct. 10, in an invitational at Fort Atkinson High School. The first race is scheduled for 4:15 p.m.
