Josh Richardson was presented the McFarland Optimist Club Senior of the Month for September.
Richardson was nominated by McFarland High School technology education teahcher Travis Ray.
“Josh is always willing to go the extra mile in everything that he does,” Ray said. “There has never been a task or job that he has not been willing to complete.”
Richardson is president of the school’s SkillsUSA organization and is participating in a youth apprenticeship.
“He is one of the kids that as a tech ed teacher you know will be just fine in life once he graduates and that any company or business would be lucky to have him on their team,” Ray said.
Richardson plans to enter a carpentry apprenticeship program after graduation.
The public is encouraged to nominate a McFarland High School senior for this honor. Contact Penny Thompson at ThompsP@mcfsd.org to request a nomination form or visit the McFarland Optimist Club’s Facebook page to download a form.
