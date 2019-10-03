Thursday, Oct. 3
Shared Table Community Meal, McFarland Lutheran Church, 5:15-6:15 p.m., free and nutritious meal for local residents, all are welcome
Sensory storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 10-11 a.m., sensory-friendly stories, songs, movement, mindfulness exercises and crafts, no registration required, free
Visiting the Beyond presentation, E.D. Locke Public Library, 6:30 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 4
Merry Munchkins, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9-11:30 a.m., messy play with crafts and toys
Free Sales for Families, United Church of Christ, 5710 Anthony St., 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., unpriced items for newborns through 18 years, monetary donation encouraged
Saturday, Oct. 5
Ingra Witscher: Around the Farm Table, E.D. Locke Public Library, 11 a.m.
Free Sales for Families, United Church of Christ, 5710 Anthony St., 8-11 a.m., unpriced items for newborns through 18 years, monetary donation encouraged
Sunday, Oct. 6
Euchre night, Christ the King Church in parish hall, 5306 Main St., gather at 6:30 p.m., play from 7-9 p.m., open to all adult couples and singles, $5 per person entry fee
Monday, Oct. 7
Food pantry open, 5404 Anthony St., 3-6 p.m.
Toddler storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9:30 and 10:30 a.m., storytime combines toddler movement, music and storytelling, no registration required, free
Teen advisory board, E.D. Locke Public Library, 4:30 p.m., students grades 6-12 assist with planning and provide input, can collect volunteer hours
Badger Talk – McFarland: “We Gotta Get Out of This Place,” E.D. Locke Public Library, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Vietnam veteran and author Doug Bradley will talk about book and Vietnam discoveries
Tuesday, Oct. 8
Preschool storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9:30 and 10:30 a.m., features songs, dances and activities, no registration required, free
Magic Tree House book club, E.D. Locke Public Library, 3:30 p.m., activity introducing monthly book, open to grades K-3
Wednesday, Oct. 9
Family cooking night, E.D. Locke Public Library, 6:30 p.m., create pizza and get young children involved with food-making process, registration available on library website one month prior to program
Baby & Me storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9:30 and 10:30 a.m., share stories, songs, rhymes, and fingerplays followed by sensory playtime siblings are welcome to join, no registration required, free
Book discussion, E.D. Locke Public Library, 2 p.m., “The Hate U Give” by Angie Thomas
Thursday, Oct. 10
Sensory storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 10-11 a.m., sensory-friendly stories, songs, movement, mindfulness exercises and crafts, no registration required, free
Shared Table Community Meal, McFarland Lutheran Church, 5:15-6:15 p.m., free and nutritious meal for local residents, all are welcome
Monday, Oct. 14
Toddler storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9:30 and 10:30 a.m., storytime combines toddler movement, music and storytelling, no registration required, free
Teen advisory board, E.D. Locke Public Library, 4:30 p.m.
Food pantry open, 5404 Anthony St., 3-6 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 15
Preschool storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9:30 and 10:30 a.m., features songs, dances and activities, no registration required, free
Magic Tree House book club, E.D. Locke Public Library, 3:30-4:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 16
Baby & Me storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9:30 and 10:30 a.m., share stories, songs, rhymes, and fingerplays followed by sensory playtime siblings are welcome to join, no registration required, free
Adult craft club: pumpkin painting, E.D. Locke Public Library, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 17
Shared Table Community Meal, McFarland Lutheran Church, 5:15-6:15 p.m., free and nutritious meal for local residents, all are welcome
Sensory storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 10-11 a.m., sensory-friendly stories, songs, movement, mindfulness exercises and crafts, no registration required, free
PJ storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 6:30 p.m., Halloween theme with songs, stories, rhymes crafts and a snack
Friday, Oct. 18
Merry Munchkins, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9-11:30 a.m., messy play with crafts and toys
Saturday, Oct. 19
Caregivers bootcamp, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9:30 a.m.
Monday, Oct. 21
Toddler storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9:30 and 10:30 a.m., storytime combines toddler movement, music and storytelling, no registration required, free
Food pantry open, 5404 Anthony St., 3-6 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 22
Preschool storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9:30 and 10:30 a.m., features songs, dances and activities, no registration required, free
4th and 5th grade book explorers, E.D. Locke Public Library, 3:30 p.m., book club with monthly discussion and activity
Wednesday, Oct. 23
Baby & Me storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9:30 and 10:30 a.m., share stories, songs, rhymes, and fingerplays followed by sensory playtime siblings are welcome to join, no registration required, free
Thursday, Oct. 24
Sensory storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 10-11 a.m., sensory-friendly stories, songs, movement, mindfulness exercises and crafts, no registration required, free
Shared Table Community Meal, McFarland Lutheran Church, 5:15-6:15 p.m., free and nutritious meal for local residents, all are welcome
Friday, Oct. 25
Merry Munchkins, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9-11:30 a.m., clean play with crafts and toys
Knitting and crochet meetup, E.D. Locke Public Library, 1-3 p.m., work on a project or learn to knit or crochet, all skills welcome
Teen Nerf capture the flag, E.D. Locke Public Library, 5:30 p.m., grades 6-12, McFarland Police Department joins Teens After Hours for Nerf capture the flag, library will provide guns and ammo, players can bring own gun, but not ammo, pizza served after game, registration required at mcfarlandlibrary.org
Saturday, Oct. 26
S.T.E.A.M. Saturday, E.D. Locke Public Library, 1:30 p.m. explore science, technology, engineering, art and math with a wand making workshop, grades 1-5
McFarland Halloween parade, Municipal Center, 5915 Milwaukee St., 3 p.m., everyone is invited to march in the costume parade and enjoy high school band
Monday, Oct. 28
Toddler storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9:30 and 10:30 a.m., storytime combines toddler movement, music and storytelling, no registration required, free
Food pantry open, 5404 Anthony St., 3-6 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 29
Preschool storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9:30 and 10:30 a.m., features songs, dances and activities, no registration required, free
Wednesday, Oct. 30
Baby & Me storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9:30 and 10:30 a.m., share stories, songs, rhymes, and fingerplays followed by sensory playtime siblings are welcome to join, no registration required, free
