Thursday, Oct. 3

Shared Table Community Meal, McFarland Lutheran Church, 5:15-6:15 p.m., free and nutritious meal for local residents, all are welcome

Sensory storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 10-11 a.m., sensory-friendly stories, songs, movement, mindfulness exercises and crafts, no registration required, free

Visiting the Beyond presentation, E.D. Locke Public Library, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 4

Merry Munchkins, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9-11:30 a.m., messy play with crafts and toys

Free Sales for Families, United Church of Christ, 5710 Anthony St., 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., unpriced items for newborns through 18 years, monetary donation encouraged

Saturday, Oct. 5

Ingra Witscher: Around the Farm Table, E.D. Locke Public Library, 11 a.m.

Free Sales for Families, United Church of Christ, 5710 Anthony St., 8-11 a.m., unpriced items for newborns through 18 years, monetary donation encouraged

Sunday, Oct. 6

Euchre night, Christ the King Church in parish hall, 5306 Main St., gather at 6:30 p.m., play from 7-9 p.m., open to all adult couples and singles, $5 per person entry fee

Monday, Oct. 7

Food pantry open, 5404 Anthony St., 3-6 p.m.

Toddler storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9:30 and 10:30 a.m., storytime combines toddler movement, music and storytelling, no registration required, free

Teen advisory board, E.D. Locke Public Library, 4:30 p.m., students grades 6-12 assist with planning and provide input, can collect volunteer hours

Badger Talk – McFarland: “We Gotta Get Out of This Place,” E.D. Locke Public Library, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Vietnam veteran and author Doug Bradley will talk about book and Vietnam discoveries

Tuesday, Oct. 8

Preschool storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9:30 and 10:30 a.m., features songs, dances and activities, no registration required, free

Magic Tree House book club, E.D. Locke Public Library, 3:30 p.m., activity introducing monthly book, open to grades K-3

Wednesday, Oct. 9

Family cooking night, E.D. Locke Public Library, 6:30 p.m., create pizza and get young children involved with food-making process, registration available on library website one month prior to program

Baby & Me storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9:30 and 10:30 a.m., share stories, songs, rhymes, and fingerplays followed by sensory playtime siblings are welcome to join, no registration required, free

Book discussion, E.D. Locke Public Library, 2 p.m., “The Hate U Give” by Angie Thomas

Thursday, Oct. 10

Sensory storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 10-11 a.m., sensory-friendly stories, songs, movement, mindfulness exercises and crafts, no registration required, free

Shared Table Community Meal, McFarland Lutheran Church, 5:15-6:15 p.m., free and nutritious meal for local residents, all are welcome

Monday, Oct. 14

Toddler storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9:30 and 10:30 a.m., storytime combines toddler movement, music and storytelling, no registration required, free

Teen advisory board, E.D. Locke Public Library, 4:30 p.m.

Food pantry open, 5404 Anthony St., 3-6 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 15

Preschool storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9:30 and 10:30 a.m., features songs, dances and activities, no registration required, free

Magic Tree House book club, E.D. Locke Public Library, 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 16

Baby & Me storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9:30 and 10:30 a.m., share stories, songs, rhymes, and fingerplays followed by sensory playtime siblings are welcome to join, no registration required, free

Adult craft club: pumpkin painting, E.D. Locke Public Library, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 17

Shared Table Community Meal, McFarland Lutheran Church, 5:15-6:15 p.m., free and nutritious meal for local residents, all are welcome

Sensory storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 10-11 a.m., sensory-friendly stories, songs, movement, mindfulness exercises and crafts, no registration required, free

PJ storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 6:30 p.m., Halloween theme with songs, stories, rhymes crafts and a snack

Friday, Oct. 18

Merry Munchkins, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9-11:30 a.m., messy play with crafts and toys

Saturday, Oct. 19

Caregivers bootcamp, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9:30 a.m.

Monday, Oct. 21

Toddler storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9:30 and 10:30 a.m., storytime combines toddler movement, music and storytelling, no registration required, free

Food pantry open, 5404 Anthony St., 3-6 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 22

Preschool storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9:30 and 10:30 a.m., features songs, dances and activities, no registration required, free

4th and 5th grade book explorers, E.D. Locke Public Library, 3:30 p.m., book club with monthly discussion and activity

Wednesday, Oct. 23

Baby & Me storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9:30 and 10:30 a.m., share stories, songs, rhymes, and fingerplays followed by sensory playtime siblings are welcome to join, no registration required, free

Thursday, Oct. 24

Sensory storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 10-11 a.m., sensory-friendly stories, songs, movement, mindfulness exercises and crafts, no registration required, free

Shared Table Community Meal, McFarland Lutheran Church, 5:15-6:15 p.m., free and nutritious meal for local residents, all are welcome

Friday, Oct. 25

Merry Munchkins, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9-11:30 a.m., clean play with crafts and toys

Knitting and crochet meetup, E.D. Locke Public Library, 1-3 p.m., work on a project or learn to knit or crochet, all skills welcome

Teen Nerf capture the flag, E.D. Locke Public Library, 5:30 p.m., grades 6-12, McFarland Police Department joins Teens After Hours for Nerf capture the flag, library will provide guns and ammo, players can bring own gun, but not ammo, pizza served after game, registration required at mcfarlandlibrary.org

Saturday, Oct. 26

S.T.E.A.M. Saturday, E.D. Locke Public Library, 1:30 p.m. explore science, technology, engineering, art and math with a wand making workshop, grades 1-5

McFarland Halloween parade, Municipal Center, 5915 Milwaukee St., 3 p.m., everyone is invited to march in the costume parade and enjoy high school band

Monday, Oct. 28

Toddler storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9:30 and 10:30 a.m., storytime combines toddler movement, music and storytelling, no registration required, free

Food pantry open, 5404 Anthony St., 3-6 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 29

Preschool storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9:30 and 10:30 a.m., features songs, dances and activities, no registration required, free

Wednesday, Oct. 30

Baby & Me storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9:30 and 10:30 a.m., share stories, songs, rhymes, and fingerplays followed by sensory playtime siblings are welcome to join, no registration required, free

