Five-foot-7 junior Olivia Tinder turned out to be too difficult for the McFarland High School girls basketball team when it took on visiting Beloit Turner in a Jan. 3 Rock Valley Conference battle.
She scored a game-high 20 points, including 10-of-13 from the free-throw line, pulled down seven rebounds, dished out three assists and grabbed two steals in the Trojans 57-50 win over the Spartans.
McFarland had three players in double figures, including junior Katie Hildebrandt with 13, junior Lindsey Lonigro with 11 and senior Freya Gilbertson with 10. Senior Peyton Witt had nine points, eight rebounds and four assists.
But the outcome was decided at the free-throw line as Turner made 19-of-38 from the charity stripe, and McFarland connected on 7-of-13 attempts.
Turner led at the half 26-23 and outscored McFarland 31-27 in the second half to improve to 7-3 overall and 4-3 in the conference.
Hildebrandt had seven rebounds and Gilbertson had five as McFarland fell to 4-6 overall and 4-3 in the league.
The Spartans committed 16 turnovers, while the Trojans had 11.
McFarland returns to action Thursday, Jan. 9, with another conference game against visiting Brodhead with tipoff scheduled for 7:15 p.m. The Cardinals – winners of eight of their first 10 games – are led by 5-foot-11 freshman Abbie Dix who averages 15.9 points and 11.5 rebounds per game.
The Spartans continue Rock Valley Conference action Tuesday, Jan. 14, with a game at Edgerton. Tipoff is set for 7:15 p.m.
