The excitement of homecoming week may have worn down the McFarland High School volleyball team, according to head coach Trish Fortune. But that didn’t stop the Spartans from taking five victories and first place in the Saturday, Oct. 5, Lodi Invitational.
McFarland took home the top prize after winning a difficult, three-set match over Wisconsin Heights. All three sets were back and forth as the Spartans won the first, 28-26 before the Vanguards recovered to win the second, 27-25 to force a third set. It was another tight, exciting affair before McFarland pulled it out 17-15.
Freshman Gwen Crull provided some key defense with three total blocks, and junior Nina Crull led the attack with 12 kills. Senior Erin Eggers contributed 28 kills, and senior Lizzy Fortune ended with 29 assists.
McFarland qualified for the championship game after knocking off Richland Center in the semifinals 25-14, 25-12. Sophomore Avery Pennekamp led the Spartans with 11 kills, and Nina Crull also reached double figures with 10. Junior Katie Hildebrandt served up three aces and had two blocks, Erin Eggers had 21 digs and Lizzy Fortune led with 29 assists.
In other games, McFarland topped Cuba City 25-21, 25-19 as Hildebrandt had eight kills and two blocks, Nina Crull and Peyton Witt each had two aces, Eggers came up with 19 digs, and Lizzy Fortune had 14 assists.
The Spartans also needed two sets to defeat Marshfield 25-19, 25-13 with Nina Crull leading with seven kills, sophomore Maddy Fortune and Eggers both had two aces, Hildebrandt had four total blocks, Eggers came through with 14 digs, and Lizzy Fortune had 10 assists.
Hildebrandt had seven aces and three kills to lead McFarland past Green Bay Southwest 25-13, 25-16. Nina Crull led with eight kills, sophomore Hannah Rounds had two blocks, and Lizzy Fortune earned 10 digs and 13 assists.
The victories improved McFarland’s record to 26-3 overall and 7-0 in the Rock Valley Conference. The Spartans play league opponent Big Foot on Thursday, Oct. 10, with the first serve scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
McFarland 3, Clinton 0
Pennekamp and Nina Crull both had 11 kills to lead the Spartans past the Cougars in a Rock Valley Conference battle.
Lizzy Fortune had four aces, Anna Nachreiner came up with three total blocks, Eggers had 17 digs and Lizzy Fortune had 23 assists as the Spartans won each set with little trouble, 25-11, 25-13, 25-11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.