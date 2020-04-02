Construction will begin Monday, April 6, on Highway 14 near Oregon.
Highway14 will remain open to one lane of traffic in each direction using crossovers. Motorists are urged to anticipate construction activities in the area and reduce speeds in the work zone.
The $6.7 million project will repair or replace bridges along Highway 14 between Fitchburg and Oregon. Zenith Tech Inc. of Waukesha is the prime contractor.
Construction will begin near the Highway 14 and Highway 138 interchange. Highway 138 will be closed between the roundabouts under Highway 14.
Southbound Highway 138 traffic will be detoured using Highway 14 and Highway 59. Northbound Highway 138 traffic must use Highway 14 or alternate routes.
This stage of construction is scheduled to be completed by July 1.
Construction will occur at Highway MM in the summer of 2020. The project will resume in 2021 at Byrne Road and McCoy Road.
Additional information can be found under WisDOT Southwest Region construction projects at www.511wi.gov.
