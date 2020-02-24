Seniors Alton Slane and Truitt Landolt almost looked like twins as they gathered with the McFarland High School boys swimming team at the Feb. 21 WIAA Division 2 state tournament.
Known for their disheveled hairdos, both athletes were completely bald and almost unrecognizable. Yet, by the end of the night, everyone in the UW-Madison Natatorium knew who they were as the Spartans pulled off a sixth-place finish in team points.
Landolt said it was vital for the Spartans to have a positive outcome at state.
“It’s important after a hard year of training to see it pay off like this, especially after sectionals when everyone that was here today was very sick,” said Landolt, referring to the flu bug that has spread throughout the high school.
Slane competed in four races, and Landolt, three, with both participating in the 200-yard medley relay where they combined with junior Logan Schulz and sophomore Ansel Kreft to take third place with a time of 1:39.97. Madison Edgewood won the race in 1:33.77 with Baraboo taking second.
The 400-freestyle relay team pulled out a sixth-place finish as Slane, Kreft, junior Kobie Smith and Landolt completed the distance in 3:19.06. Madison Edgewood's quartet was the winner with a time of 3:08.79.
Head coach Brandon O’Donnell said he was very impressed with the Spartans performance in the race.
“Our 4 x 400 relay is at the end, so it’s hard to do, but our kids stayed in there, and barely stuck in for a sixth-place finish,” O’Donnell said.
Schulz had McFarland's best individual finish in the 100-breaststroke as his time of 1:00.67 was good enough for sixth. Ben Ramninger of DeForest won that race in 56.55 seconds. Schulz said the competition was tough, but he knew he could come up with a podium finish.
“I knew I could it and I just had to push myself,” Schulz said. “It’s been a great season. I started at my times from last year, and I kept improving. Then I got sick for a week, but I gained five seconds at conference, I raced at sectionals and here I am.”
In other finishes, the 200-freestyle relay team of Schulz, Smith, freshman Patrick Zabawa and senior Bryce Thompson finished ninth, Slane was ninth and Landolt 12th in the 500-freestyle, Slane was 10th in the 200-freestyle, and Kreft took 10th in the 100-butterfly.
McFarland accumulated 127 points to finish sixth. Madison Edgewood won the state title with 293 points, and Cedarburg was second with 265. Elkhorn was third, Whitefish Bay fourth and Baraboo fifth.
Slane and Landolt, the team’s two captains, will depart due to graduation, but O’Donnell said several underclassmen swimmers will return, and they should be determined to improve on their performances.
“I think a lot are realizing that if you put the work in, the next year, you’ll be a very competitive spot.,” O’Donnell said.
