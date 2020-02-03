To the editor,
In the current impeachment process, a criminal charge is lodged against a person (politician) and politicians are the ones to judge whether the person is guilty or not guilty. If found guilty, usually decided along party lines, these same politicians decide on the sentence.
Politicians have no business judging anyone. Nothing is based on evidence, just which party you belong to. This current impeachment process, as the one against Bill Clinton, was a forgone conclusion from the start. Nothing about this process is justice.
Would a better process be to run it like a traditional trial but with some notable changes? Perhaps the trial could be at the Supreme Court. Since the attorney general is appointed by the president, that office would defend the president instead of the prosecutor as tradition.
It would be run much like a traditional trial. There would be a preliminary hearing to weed out frivolous charges. The nine Supreme Court justices would act as judge and jury during the trial. Instead of politicians arguing about rules of the trial, the rules would be known beforehand. I realize the Supreme Court is not entirely impartial and there have been past decisions I scratch my head at. But it has to be better than the current ridiculous political process.
Mike Klune
McFarland
