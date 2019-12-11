The Larson House Museum, 6003 Exchange St., celebrates Christmas each year by decorating nearly every room in the historical McFarland landmark.
The museum hosts open houses from 1-4 p.m. each Sunday in December. Visitors will get a tour of the house and learn about its artifacts and history.
“Not only do they get to see the Larson House and get to learn about the history and local history, they get to see the decorations, too,” Larson House Museum facilities coordinator Jane Licht said.
Nine Christmas trees are placed throughout the house, each with a specific theme.
A traditional tree with rainbow-color bulbs topped with a handmade star and featuring antique and handmade ornaments is in the front room of the house. The tree is similar to what the Larson family would have decorated with in the 1920s.
A tree upstairs is decorated with traditional Norwegian decorations of fake fruit rolled in sugar to celebrate the Larson family’s Norwegian heritage. Another tree is decorated with peacock feathers and colors, an English decoration theme to celebrate the Queen Anne Victorian style of the house that was popular when it was built in 1898. A music-themed tree stands in the parlor, representing the importance of music in the Larsons’ lives.
“Every room except for the dining room and the bathroom and the pantry have a tree,” Licht said.
Other decorations pay homage to the history and culture of the Larson House Museum, such as a wreath hanging over the dining room table, a popular English decoration.
A crew of volunteers move trees and boxes right after Thanksgiving and carefully place each ornament by hand.
When trees reach the end of their life, new trees are purchased with proceeds from gift baskets and then decorated with donated items. Members scour thrift stores and garage sales throughout the year on the lookout for new décor.
“It’s such a beautiful house. We have to do it,” McFarland Historical Society pPesident Dale Marsden said about the tours to showcase decorations.
Tours resume in the summer between Memorial Day and September, but those who would like a tour at other times can contact a board member for a private tour.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.