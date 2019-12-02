Christ the King Parish, 5306 Main St., McFarland, will host a pancake and sausage breakfast to benefit the local St. Vincent de Paul conference and food pantry on Sunday, Dec. 8, from 8 a.m. to noon.
The cost is $5 for adults, $2.50 for children ages 5-12 and free for children ages 4 and younger.
Breakfast includes pancakes, sausage and beverages.
The breakfast is sponsored by Catholic Financial Life Chapter 88 and Christ the King Men’s Club.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.