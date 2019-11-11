Mara Freeman, Emily Landwehr and Ella Weaver are going to be busy Friday, Nov. 15, when the McFarland High School girls swimming team competes in the WIAA Division 2 state tournament at the UW-Madison Natatorium.
Freeman will swim in four events, and Landwehr and Weaver will be in three each after qualifying for state at the Nov. 9 sectionals in Baraboo.
The sophomore Freeman captured first in the 100-yard backstroke in 56.26 seconds, better than a full second ahead of Anna teDuits of Madison Edgewood. Freeman’s teammate, Abigail Harrington, also earned a spot in the same race after a finish of 1:00.64.
Freeman will also compete in the 200-yard medley relay with Weaver, Landwehr and Emily Schoenbrodt after the foursome finished second to Madison Edgewood with a time of 1:48.64.
Landwehr will also be swimming for a state title in the 100-butterfly after a third-place sectional finish in 58.74, only .09 behind second-place Lauren Steien of Black River Falls and .21 seconds short of race winner Izzy Enz of Madison Edgewood.
Freeman will also run in the 100-freestyle after taking runner-up to Maeve Driscoll of Madison Edgweood with a time of 52.71, only a difference of .19 seconds.
After Freeman’s freestyle run, Weaver will take the pool for the 500-freestyle. At Baraboo, Weaver swam to fourth place in 5:26.69.
The state tournament’s 100-breaststroke will include Weaver and her teammate Laura Billman. Weaver had a fifth-place sectional finish in 1:07.94 just ahead of sixth-place Billman.
Freeman will run her fourth race of the evening and Landwehr her third as part of the 400-freestyle relay after the Spartans captured a third-place showing in sectionals. Freeman, Landwehr, Sofia Alf and Adrianna Nickels finished the distance in 3:41.63, seven seconds in back of race winner Madison Edgewood.
In other events, Nickels qualified for state after taking seventh in the 200-individual medley relay in 2:16.89.
Madison Edgewood won eight sectional events to finish first in team points with 353. McFarland was second with 297, and DeForest was third with 238.
The Division 2 state tournament begins Friday, Nov. 15, at 6:30 p.m. In 2018, McFarland won four events at state but still finished second to the Crusaders in points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.