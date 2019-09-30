Hoping to continue its winning streak and quest for a playoff spot, the McFarland High School football team suffered a setback Friday, Sept. 27, at Rock Valley Conference rival Big Foot.
Running back Cole Vance rushed for 144 yards and two touchdowns as the Chiefs ended McFarland’s three-game winning streak with a 34-21 victory.
The Spartans, who fell to 3-3, must win two of its final three games to be playoff eligible. McFarland hosts Clinton on Friday, Oct. 4, in its homecoming game, takes on visiting Evansville the following week and finishes the regular season Oct. 18 at Brodhead/Juda.
Nic Hall, who carried much of the offensive load in McFarland’s 35-0 win over Whitewater in the previous game, put the Spartans on the scoreboard first with a 59-yard touchdown reception from quarterback Jeremiah Price-Johnson to open a 7-0 lead on the Chiefs.
Big Foot’s Owen Martin tied the game in the second quarter with a 2-yard run. The Chiefs took the lead in the third quarter as Vance scored his first touchdown on a 6-yard romp to give Big Foot a 13-7 advantage.
The teams combined for five touchdowns in the fourth quarter with Big Foot quarterback Basil Demco throwing a 25-yard scoring pass to Jack Gillingham. The Chiefs added two more points on the conversion with Demco combining again with Gilligham to open a 21-7 lead.
McFarland came back with Price-Johnson throwing a 79-yard touchdown pass to Hall to reduce the Chiefs lead to 21-14.
But Big Foot scored the game’s next two touchdowns, first on a 52-yard run by Vance and a 3-yard pass from Demco to Martin for a 34-14 lead. Price-Johnson scored McFarland’s final touchdown on a 5-yard run.
Price-Johnson completed 10-of-19 passes for 171 yards as Hall made six catches for 158 yards. Price-Johnson led McFarland with 96 yards rushing.
On defense, Spartans Zach Gunderson, Jonathon Cain and Tyler Nield tied for the team lead with 11 total tackles, with Jonah Pribbenow and Connor Frasier each getting 10. Frasier had four tackles for loss of yardage, and Pribbenow forced a fumble.
McFarland committed 12 penalties for 135 yards.
Clinton has fallen on hard times since 2017 when the team won the Rock Valley Conference with a 9-0 record and won two games in the postseason. The Cougars are winless in six games this season after ending 3-6 in 2018. Clinton has scored only 60 points this season and suffered three shutouts, and is allowing an average of 35 points per game.
Friday’s kickoff between the Spartans and Cougars is scheduled for 7 p.m.
