Getting shots past Evansville goalkeeper Mason Huff was a difficult task for the host McFarland High School boys soccer team in the Thursday, Sept. 19, Rock Valley Conference showdown.
Huff made several key saves in the first half even though the Spartans controlled the ball most of the time in the Blue Devils defensive end.
But in the second half, Huff’s luck ran out as the Spartans netted three goals to take a 3-0 win. The win improved McFarland’s league record to 2-0 and 4-1-3 overall.
Huff was all over the place in the first half with diving stops and deflections on wide open shots that kept the game scoreless. Head coach Brett Ogorzalek was impressed with Huff’s performance.
“He had a great game, and I have a lot of respect for their keeper,” Ogorzalek said.
In the second half, McFarland finally put one in the net after Jake Sampson headed a ball off a Zach Nichols corner kick in the 50th minute.
In the 75th minute, Erik Pagenkopf scored on another header off a Zach Nichols corner kick to give McFarland a two-goal advantage. Pagenkopf added his second goal of the night with two minutes in regulation as he kicked a roller between the pipes off Ethan Nichols’ assist.
Ogorzalek said Pagenkopf is a senior playing his first year of varsity. He used to captain the junior varsity squad.
“He’s a great guy, and he’s going to give you 100 percent in practice each day,” Ogorzalek said. “He wins a lot of 50/50 balls in his area, and he’s a great teammate and an unselfish player.”
The final numbers clearly showed the Spartans were the more dominant team as they out-corner kicked Evansville 14-3 and outshot the Blue Devils 13-5.
Another plus was the lack of production by Evansville’s leading goal scorer Jackson Stencel, who entered the game with 17 goals and seven assists.
McFarland goalie Matt Schutt had a strong game especially in the second half when Evansville pushed up more players on offense to maximize scoring chances. He ended with five saves.
The Spartans host Mount Horeb on Saturday, Sept. 28, with kickoff scheduled for noon.
The Vikings are led by goalkeeper Seth Aiken who had two goals allowed and 26 saves in the team’s first seven games. McFarland has not beaten Mount Horeb since the 2013 WIAA Division 3 sectional final game when the Spartans earned a trip to state with a 2-1 win.
