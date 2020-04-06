Last month’s sudden passing of former McFarland High School boys soccer player Ethan Larsen was a shock to the community and to those who knew him as a good friend and excellent role model.
Now, his name will be remembered at the annual Senior Scholarship Night with the Ethan Larsen Memorial Scholarship, which will provide money to one senior female and one senior male soccer player. This year’s Senior Scholarship Night is scheduled for May 27.
According to a Facebook post by the McFarland Soccer Club, Larsen was not just accomplished on the field but also off it.
He graduated summa cum laude from McFarland High School in 2019 for having a GPA of 4.0 or better, was a member of the National Honor Society and a participant in a number of clubs and charitable organizations.
The Facebook posting said, “Ethan was known as being a friend to anyone, and his teachers mentioned how he was always willing to help out.”
Larsen earned the boys soccer team’s Spirit Award two years in a row by a unanimous vote of his teammates for his relentlessness on the playing field and his contagious “never give up” attitude.
“He touched so many lives. I can’t speak highly enough of him as a person, a player, a teammate, a captain and a leader,” said Brett Ogorzalek, head coach of the Spartans. “He was a role model for the younger kids. He had a heart of gold. He was probably the most unselfish person I’ve ever seen.”
Larsen was co-captain of the 2018 McFarland boys soccer team that finished runner-up to Milwaukee Pius in the state championship game at the Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee. That season, the team finished 18-5 overall and 8-0 in the Rock Valley Conference. Larsen, who played defender, scored three goals and had seven assists for 13 points.
After graduating from high school, Larsen enrolled at UW-Madison as an environmental engineering major. He was a member of the Tau Kappa Epsilon fraternity. Larsen passed away March 5 at age 19.
He is survived by his parents, Zach and Dawn, and siblings, Dannie Jo, Drew Ann, Avery and Cole.
