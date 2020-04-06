The 2019-20 season was a difficult one for the UW-Whitewater men’s basketball team, which finished 7-18 overall and 2-12 in the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Conference (WIAC).
But it was a year of promise for former McFarland High School athlete Trevon Chislom, who turned out to be a nice addition to the Warhawks.
The 6-foot-7 center/power forward played in all 25 games including two as a starter and averaged 8.7 points per game, sank 50-percent of his field-goal attempts and averaged 3.5 rebounds.
“The atmosphere was very good. They pushed me to be a better player and a better student,” Chislom said. “There was a lot of learning and a lot of new stuff I had to go through.”
One major adjustment was playing with a 30-second shot clock. On a team with six freshmen and five sophomores, it was an education for all players on how to run an offense in a restricted amount of time.
“It was a crazy adjustment,” Chislom said. “If you didn’t have enough time on the clock, you had to run a different play. It made it hard to determine what was going on. Guards had to know what the time situation was and make the right plays.”
Yet, the Warhawks fought hard in its battles against WIAC opponents. They lost eight games by six points or fewer. Whitewater lost its final six games, but five were by margins of three points or fewer. Chislom called 2019-20 a rebuilding year, but he expects things to improve next season.
“A lot of freshman and younger guys played a lot of minutes, and it was hard for us to get used to each other,” Chislom said. “Next year, we will do better, because we are used to playing with each other.”
Chislom still thinks of his days as a Spartan, playing for head coach Jeff Meinholdt. He said his sophomore year was a memorable one as McFarland beat East Troy twice and ended up 14-2 in the Rock Valley Conference to end in a first-place tie with Evansville.
In Chislom’s junior year, he averaged 14.5 points and 7.6 rebounds per game to earn a spot on the All-Rock Valley Conference first team.
As a senior, Chislom made a repeat appearance on the first team after he averaged 23.1 points and 10 rebounds per game. He thrilled Spartan supporters with a variety of two-hand dunks.
He said Meinholdt taught him a lot about basketball and helped mold him into a college athlete.
“He taught me that basketball isn’t only about scoring, it’s about how you carry yourself and how you show people who you are,” Chislom said. “That stuck with me throughout my high school career and made me into the person I am today.”
With classes suspended at UW-Whitewater due to the spread of the coronavirus and Gov. Tony Evers’ safer-at-home restrictions, Chislom now spends a lot of quality with his brother Sean, also a basketball star at McFarland and a recent graduate of Dalton State University in Georgia, where he played for the men’s basketball team.
The two have shared many stories about their basketball playing experiences, and periodically get into a friendly game of one-on-one.
“He beats me, because he has a lot more experience,” said Trevon Chislom. “But I’ll get there eventually.”
