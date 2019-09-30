Like a high-powered racing engine, the McFarland High School volleyball team was in full throttle Thursday, Sept. 26, when it visited Brodhead in a Rock Valley Conference dual.
The Spartans outnumbered the Cardinals in kills 36-23, digs 76-49 and assists 33-23 to take a 3-0 win.
McFarland won the first set 25-17, took the second 25-19 and then closed out Brodhead with a 25-22 victory in the third set.
Avery Pennekamp led the Spartans with 13 kills, and Erin Eggers had 23 digs followed by Nina Crull with 14. Lizzy Fortune contributed 13 digs and 30 assists for the Spartans.
It was the 17th match win in a row for McFarland, which improved to 20-3 overall and remained tied for the conference lead with East Troy with a record of 5-0.
The Spartans play Thursday, Oct. 3, at Clinton with the first serve scheduled for 6:30 p.m. The Cougars entered the week with an overall record of 1-20 and a league mark of 0-5.
Spartans 3, Whitewater 0
Nina Crull, Pennekamp and Katie Hildebrandt each had eight kills and Lizzy Fortune came up with seven service aces as the McFarland High School volleyball team crushed visiting Whitewater in a Tuesday, Sept. 24, Rock Valley Conference match.
McFarland won the three sets 25-12, 25-14, 25-12 as the Whippets were not able to put much of a challenge.
Other individual leaders for the Spartans included Eggers with 17 digs and Fortune with 26 assists. McFarland had a total 17 service aces with Maddy Fortune contributing four and Crull getting three.
