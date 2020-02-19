Time is running out for McFarland residents to provide feedback on the strategic plan that will help shape the village for the next 10 years.
The final workshop of McFarland’s strategic planning sessions is at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 3, in the McFarland Municipal Center. The final draft of the plan, which has been reviewed by the Committee of the Whole and McFarland Village Board, can be found at mcfarland.wi.us/mcfarlandstrategicplan.
“Those in attendance will receive a presentation about the plan as its been drafted thus far, as well as have the ability to ask questions and receive answers either in a group setting or on an individual basis,” Village Administrator Matt Schuenke said.
Those who would like to provide further comment can email Schuenke at matt.schuenke@mcfarland.wi.us or call 838-3153.
The strategic planning meeting held Jan. 30 had a handful of attendees and resulted in no changes to the plan. Feedback via village website, email and phone has also been low, so village officials wanted to give residents another opportunity to voice their comments.
The strategic plan identifies village goals, strategies to reach these goals and guidelines to measure success.
The six goals identified are:
– Develop a multigenerational community center to serve seniors, youth and families.
– Plan for and align physical facilities and open space to support future service delivery, quality of life and infrastructure needs.
– Promote responsible growth, increase economic development and retain existing businesses.
– Improve the safety and well-being of village residents, business and visitors.
– Improve community connectivity along pedestrian and vehicular corridors.
– Support the development of active and passive recreational amenities that appeal to all age groups and abilities.
Village board candidate Carolyn Clow addressed the village board at its meeting Feb. 10.
“I appreciate all the work that the village has put into this plan thus far, but this plan is not complete, and this plan is not in any way ready for the village to be ready to use it to create its strategy,” Clow said.
While she approves of the goals and believes the plan does a good job of prioritizing them, she noted that the capital improvement plan anticipates the next five years while the strategic plan encompasses 10 years.
“It doesn’t discuss anything in the other five years that are included in the plan,” she said. “We have a plan that we’re putting forward with a capital improvement plan for five years, nothing for the other five years and no discussion whatsoever on the impact of the operating budget of this plan, and the impact of the possible financial condition of the U.S. economy on this plan.”
She stated that village officials should verify plans before building.
“We need to know what the dollars look like first,” she said. “We need to know that we can run and successfully carry out the operations of this village first. When we’re done with that, we can figure out what we can build, how we can expand and how we can better serve the people in this village.”
She urged the board to finish the work it has started and address planning before executing future ideas and approves of another meeting to get further public involvement.
