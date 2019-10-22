Four area high school musicians are among the 428 who will participate in the Wisconsin School Music Association (WSMA) High School State Honors concerts this week.
“The public is encouraged to attend the concerts, which celebrate the accomplishments of these students and the overall positive impact of music education on their lives,” said Victoria Donahue, WSMA program director. “The concerts also commemorate dedicated music teachers throughout Wisconsin, many of whom will be in Madison attending these events in conjunction with the annual Wisconsin State Music Conference.”
McFarland High School participants are Catherine Briddell, orchestra and viola, and Olivia Beaster, treble choir and alto 1.
Monona Grove High School students taking part are Ethan Staver, mixed choir and bass, and Benjamin Auby, orchestra and string bass.
The band and orchestra concert will be held at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at the Overture Center in Madison, $18 at the door; mixed choir and treble choir concert, 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24; Overture Center, $18; and jazz ensemble, 11:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 25, Monona Terrace, $16.
The WSMA State Honors Music Project brings some of Wisconsin’s top young musicians together with nationally known conductors in a highly disciplined, professional setting. The students were in grades nine, 10 and 11 at the time of spring auditions and selected from more than 1,500 who auditioned.
