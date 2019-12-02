Christ the King Catholic Church in McFarland is sponsoring a Christmas gift shop aimed at providing a unique, yet affordable, shopping experience for children.
Open hours are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7; 9 a.m. to noon Sunday, Dec. 8; and 9 a.m. to noon Sunday, Dec. 15.
The shop is open to all children, through the age of 18. Send your child with money and a list, and volunteers will do the rest. All gifts are $3 or less. Assistant elves will be available to help younger children.
More volunteers are always needed. To help, visit www.signupgenius.com/go/10C0B4FA8AC2A1-ctkst3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.