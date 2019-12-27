One little dog dreamed of traveling the world performing under the big top. He ended up bringing home a trophy.
Sharon Page and her papillon, Dash, tied for runner-up in the first ever American Kennel Club Trick Dog Virtual Competition.
Starting in 2016, the AKC started a trick dog titling program with five levels. Tricks get progressively harder, and higher levels require more props.
The highest level, known as a Trick Dog Elite Performer, requires the dog to perform tricks in front as part of a skit with narration in front of a live audience.
Only 150 dogs in the U.S. and Canada have achieved this level. Page’s dogs, Dash and Copper, are both in the category.
“I was very excited and proud of Dash to have done that well, because this is a competition against 150 dogs that are already performing on stage and have already shown that they can do skits,” she said.
The skit incorporates 25 tricks. The audience may not know, but Page tells Dash to sit, stay, wait and look at her, so the act is made up of 40 commands.
“We practiced like crazy, because performing in front of a live audience, you only get one chance,” she said.
The skit follows Dash and his quest to join the circus. He is determined to practice and build his strength after learning he was too short to join.
Dash learned half of the tricks specifically for the act, like packing himself into a suitcase.
The hardest trick is rolling the big green ball.
“It took about two years for him to get enough control over that ball where he could take it where he walked to,” she said. “The first couple years, the ball takes the dog where it wants to go.”
To add to the difficulty, it was the first time Dash had rolled the ball on grass and had to push it up a hill.
The time it takes to learn each trick varies. Tricks related to ones he already knows are learned relatively quickly. It took Dash one 10-minute training session to learn to put a ring over a pole, because he already knew how to play basketball.
In her 43 years of dog sport and after earning more than 1,000 ribbons, Page was excited to get her first trophy.
Page was also excited to learn Tracy Dulock and Gryff won the competition. Page judged the pair at the AKC National Championships in the Trick Dog division and encouraged her to perform at libraries.
Dulock filmed her first school performance, sent it in and won the competition.
Page is already planning Copper’s entry for next year.
“I’ve already been accumulating some new props and teaching her new tricks for her skit,” she said.
Copper will be enjoying a vacation in Hawaii sipping on mai tais until he learns someone has been stranded at the top of a volcano.
Copper, who specializes in balance tricks, will learn to put sip from a straw and put on a search and rescue collar.
“You take the tricks that the dog already knows and try to figure out how those could work in a skit, and then the skit suggests itself,” Page said.
Page believes dog sports are what keeps dogs mentally alert and active.
At 4 years old, Dash dislocated a hip while playing Frisbee, causing severe arthritis at a young age.
Page is slowly retiring some of his tricks and teaching them to Copper.
Dash continued to compete in agility competitions for four years, where he was in the top 10 fastest papillons for three of those years. Last year, he finished the highest agility title, the Master Agility Championship.
Her border collie, Savvy, was 15 1/2 when he died from Cushing’s disease. He was still performing at age 14, two years after he was expected to die. He held titles in eight sports, from sheepherding to tracking.
Page, Dash and Copper perform at libraries across Dane County and Sauk County, often for summer reading programs.
