The November McFarland Optimist Club Senior of the Month is Kynaeda Gray. A senior at McFarland High School, Gray was nominated by Jossie Peterson.
“I support several special ed students in a general ed gym class, and Kynaeda goes out of her way to make sure they are a part of the class and helps them when they need help,” Peterson said. “She engages with them without being asked to and is super positive when working with them. Once other students saw Kynaeda work with my students, they started to interact with them, too. Kynaeda leads by example and is always positive throughout her day. Walking in the hall at school, Kynaeda is always smiling and says hi to her friends and teachers who walk by. I am able to coach Kynaeda in basketball season, and she tries to make underclassmen feel welcomed during basketball season and outside of basketball. Before the season this year she has offered to drive any of the underclassman to Badger basketball games so they all can have team bonding experience. When giving Kynaeda constructive criticism, she asks more questions and is willing to improve what she is working on. Kynaeda is the perfect example of what it's like to live and breathe the Spartan Way.”
Gray plans to study elementary education or exercise science at University of Minnesota Duluth or Twin Cities, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill or Ripon College.
The public is encouraged to nominate a McFarland High School Senior for this honor. Contact Penny Thompson at ThompsP@mcfsd.org to request a nomination form or visit the McFarland Optimist Club’s Facebook page to download a form.
