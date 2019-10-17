The McFarland and Monona Grove school districts may be next door to each other, but the difference between their girls swimming teams was very evident when the Spartans hosted the Silver Eagles in an Oct. 15 dual meet.
McFarland won eight events, including a 1-2-3 finish in three events, to topple MG 120-50.
The Spartans swept the top three spots in the 200-individual medley as Adrianna Nickels won the race in 2:22.76. Jess Dant took second, and Laura Billman was third.
The 500-freestyle was also dominated by McFarland as Mara Freeman won it in 5:38.89, followed by Emily Schoenbrodt in second and Hadley Johnson in third.
The 100-breaststroke also saw the Spartans grab the first three spots as Ella Weaver took the victory in 1:08.86, Billman was second and Zosia Martinka, third.
The Spartans took first and second in the 200-medley relay with Abbie Harrington, Weaver, Schoenbrodt and Brooklyn Ray turning in a time of 1:55.67, followed by McFarland’s second-place B team of Nickels, Billman, Bella Dettmers and Dant.
McFarland’s two 400-freestyle relay teams also won the top two places with the winning team of Nickels, Schoenbrodt, Sofia Alf and Freeman finishing with a time of 3:50.40. The Spartans B team of Emma Hall, Johnson, Natalie Schwaab and Martinka took runner-up.
Nickels and Alf also finished 1-2 in the 100-butterfly as Nickels took first in 1:04.64.
Monona Grove pulled out three races but not until later in the program, when Brianna Back won the 100-freestyle in 56.29 and Morgan Heilman clinched the 100-backstroke in 1:02.06. The Silver Eagles 200-freestyle relay team of Mary O’Malley, Tara Pysher, Heilman and Back was also victorious in 1:47.45, a .52 second winning margin over the Spartans.
The 50-freestyle went to McFarland’s Ray, who completed the distance in 26.33.
