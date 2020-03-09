Candidates for the April 7 election have responded to questions from the League of Women Voters. Their unedited responses and information about the statewide referendum are available online at Vote411.org and lwvdanecounty.org.
The League of Women Voter of Dane County worked to make this information available before voters receive their absentee ballots, which are scheduled to be mailed March 17. Voters should contact their municipal clerk to learn about local early voting hours.
Voters can learn which candidates are on their ballot, find contact information for their municipal clerk or find their polling place for Tuesday, April 7, at myvotewi.gov. Vote411.org displays candidate information for court, city and school board offices (not for town and village offices) based on the voter’s address. Vote411.org also provides information about referenda and the presidential primary.
In addition to “Candidates’ Answers,” the League website also has information about voting, voter photo ID and voter registration, in English and Spanish.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.