Erik Pagenkopf was chosen as the October McFarland Optimist Club Senior of the Month.
Pagenkopf was nominated by district nurse Christin Strong.
“Erik does an excellent job in the school store,” Strong said. “He is very helpful, works well independently, and is willing to say, ‘I don't know, but I can find out.’ He has shown responsibility, and shows respect to those around him, no matter who they are.”
Pagenkopf plans to study business or engineering after graduation.
The public is encouraged to nominate a McFarland High School senior for this honor. Contact Penny Thompson at ThompsP@mcfsd.org to request a nomination form or visit the McFarland Optimist Club’s Facebook page to download a form.
