Thursday, Jan. 16

Sensory storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 10-11 a.m., no registration required, free

Bridge Club, E.D. Locke Public Library, 1-3 p.m.

Shared Table Community Meal, McFarland Lutheran Church, 5:15-6:15 p.m., free and nutritious meal for local residents, all are welcome

PJ storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 6:30 p.m., music theme

Friday, Jan. 17

Merry Munchkins, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9-11:30 a.m., clean play, no registration required

Saturday, Jan. 18

Tanzanian Night, Christ the King Parish, 6-8 p.m., support sister parish in Tanzania in East Africa with Tanzanian foods, silent auction of Tanzanian items, 50/50 raffles, informational booths, games and more

Monday, Jan. 20

Toddler storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9:30 and 10:30 a.m., no registration required, free

Coffee with a Cop, E.D. Locke Public Library, 2-4 p.m., join McFarland Police Department officer Jacqueline Statz for coffee, a snack and a chat to learn about the village police department

Food pantry open, 5404 Anthony St., 3-6 p.m.

Page Turners book club, E.D. Locke Public Library, 4:30 p.m., “Monday’s Not Coming” by Tiffany D. Jackson

Disney for Adults: Beauty and the Best, E.D. Locke Public Library, 6-7:45 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 21

Preschool storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9:30 and 10:30 a.m., no registration required, free

Wednesday, Jan. 22

Baby & Me storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9:30 and 10:30 a.m., no registration required, free

Thursday, Jan. 23

Sensory storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 10-11 a.m., no registration required, free

Dungeons and Dragons club, E.D. Locke Public Library, 4:30-6 p.m., open to middle and high school students

Shared Table Community Meal, McFarland Lutheran Church, 5:15-6:15 p.m., free and nutritious meal for local residents, all are welcome

“Frozen Jr.” musical, McFarland High School, 7 p.m., Indian Mound Middle School theater production

Friday, Jan. 24

Merry Munchkins, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9-11:30 a.m., messy play, no registration required

Knitting and crochet meetup, E.D. Locke Public Library, 1-3 p.m.

“Frozen Jr.” musical, McFarland High School, 7 p.m., Indian Mound Middle School theater production

Teens After Hours, E.D. Locke Public Library, 5:30 p.m., pancake art, register at library’s website

Saturday, Jan. 25

S.T.E.A.M. Saturday, E.D. Locke Public Library, 1:30 p.m. explore science, technology, engineering, art and math with a paper circuits, grades 1-5

“Frozen Jr.” musical, McFarland High School, 1 p.m. and 7 p.m., Indian Mound Middle School theater production

Sunday, Jan. 26

Sunday Snacktacular, E.D. Locke Public Library, 2-3 p.m., bring appetizer for potluck and discuss recipes

Monday, Jan. 27

Toddler storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9:30 and 10:30 a.m., storytime combines toddler movement, music and storytelling, no registration required, free

Monday Crafternoon, E.D. Locke Public Library, 2-3 p.m., drop by for crafting, coloring and coffee, bring own project or make craft with provided supplies, adults of all abilities welcome

Food pantry open, 5404 Anthony St., 3-6 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 28

Preschool storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9:30 and 10:30 a.m., features songs, dances and activities, no registration required, free

4th and 5th grade Book Explorers, E.D. Locke Public Library, 3:30 p.m., book club with monthly discussion and activity

Wednesday, Jan. 29

Baby & Me storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9:30 and 10:30 a.m., share stories, songs, rhymes, and fingerplays followed by sensory playtime siblings are welcome to join, no registration required, free

Thursday, Jan. 30

Shared Table Community Meal, McFarland Lutheran Church, 5:15-6:15 p.m., free and nutritious meal for local residents, all are welcome

Friday, Jan. 31

Merry Munchkins, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9-11:30 a.m., clean play, no registration required

Monday, Feb. 3

Toddler storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9:30 and 10:30 a.m., storytime combines toddler movement, music and storytelling, no registration required, free

Food pantry open, 5404 Anthony St., 3-6 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 4

Tip Tuesday: LINKcat (library catalogue), E.D. Locke Public Library, 1-2 p.m.

Preschool storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9:30 and 10:30 a.m., features songs, dances and activities, no registration required, free

Project Home: Bathrooms, E.D. Locke Public Library, 6-7:30 p.m., learn about common bathroom upgrades and repairs from master certified remodeler and universal design certified professional Bob Weirough, program sponsored by Project Home and MG&E

Wednesday, Feb. 5

Baby & Me storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9:30 and 10:30 a.m., share stories, songs, rhymes, and fingerplays followed by sensory playtime siblings are welcome to join, no registration required, free

{p class=”BodyA”}Mystery book club, E.D. Locke Public Library, 6-7 p.m., pick up copy of Auntie Poldi and the Sicilian Lions by Mario Giordano

