Thursday, Jan. 16
Sensory storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 10-11 a.m., no registration required, free
Bridge Club, E.D. Locke Public Library, 1-3 p.m.
Shared Table Community Meal, McFarland Lutheran Church, 5:15-6:15 p.m., free and nutritious meal for local residents, all are welcome
PJ storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 6:30 p.m., music theme
Friday, Jan. 17
Merry Munchkins, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9-11:30 a.m., clean play, no registration required
Saturday, Jan. 18
Tanzanian Night, Christ the King Parish, 6-8 p.m., support sister parish in Tanzania in East Africa with Tanzanian foods, silent auction of Tanzanian items, 50/50 raffles, informational booths, games and more
Monday, Jan. 20
Toddler storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9:30 and 10:30 a.m., no registration required, free
Coffee with a Cop, E.D. Locke Public Library, 2-4 p.m., join McFarland Police Department officer Jacqueline Statz for coffee, a snack and a chat to learn about the village police department
Food pantry open, 5404 Anthony St., 3-6 p.m.
Page Turners book club, E.D. Locke Public Library, 4:30 p.m., “Monday’s Not Coming” by Tiffany D. Jackson
Disney for Adults: Beauty and the Best, E.D. Locke Public Library, 6-7:45 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 21
Preschool storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9:30 and 10:30 a.m., no registration required, free
Wednesday, Jan. 22
Baby & Me storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9:30 and 10:30 a.m., no registration required, free
Thursday, Jan. 23
Sensory storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 10-11 a.m., no registration required, free
Dungeons and Dragons club, E.D. Locke Public Library, 4:30-6 p.m., open to middle and high school students
Shared Table Community Meal, McFarland Lutheran Church, 5:15-6:15 p.m., free and nutritious meal for local residents, all are welcome
“Frozen Jr.” musical, McFarland High School, 7 p.m., Indian Mound Middle School theater production
Friday, Jan. 24
Merry Munchkins, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9-11:30 a.m., messy play, no registration required
Knitting and crochet meetup, E.D. Locke Public Library, 1-3 p.m.
“Frozen Jr.” musical, McFarland High School, 7 p.m., Indian Mound Middle School theater production
Teens After Hours, E.D. Locke Public Library, 5:30 p.m., pancake art, register at library’s website
Saturday, Jan. 25
S.T.E.A.M. Saturday, E.D. Locke Public Library, 1:30 p.m. explore science, technology, engineering, art and math with a paper circuits, grades 1-5
“Frozen Jr.” musical, McFarland High School, 1 p.m. and 7 p.m., Indian Mound Middle School theater production
Sunday, Jan. 26
Sunday Snacktacular, E.D. Locke Public Library, 2-3 p.m., bring appetizer for potluck and discuss recipes
Monday, Jan. 27
Toddler storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9:30 and 10:30 a.m., storytime combines toddler movement, music and storytelling, no registration required, free
Monday Crafternoon, E.D. Locke Public Library, 2-3 p.m., drop by for crafting, coloring and coffee, bring own project or make craft with provided supplies, adults of all abilities welcome
Food pantry open, 5404 Anthony St., 3-6 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 28
Preschool storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9:30 and 10:30 a.m., features songs, dances and activities, no registration required, free
4th and 5th grade Book Explorers, E.D. Locke Public Library, 3:30 p.m., book club with monthly discussion and activity
Wednesday, Jan. 29
Baby & Me storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9:30 and 10:30 a.m., share stories, songs, rhymes, and fingerplays followed by sensory playtime siblings are welcome to join, no registration required, free
Thursday, Jan. 30
Shared Table Community Meal, McFarland Lutheran Church, 5:15-6:15 p.m., free and nutritious meal for local residents, all are welcome
Friday, Jan. 31
Merry Munchkins, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9-11:30 a.m., clean play, no registration required
Monday, Feb. 3
Toddler storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9:30 and 10:30 a.m., storytime combines toddler movement, music and storytelling, no registration required, free
Food pantry open, 5404 Anthony St., 3-6 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 4
Tip Tuesday: LINKcat (library catalogue), E.D. Locke Public Library, 1-2 p.m.
Preschool storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9:30 and 10:30 a.m., features songs, dances and activities, no registration required, free
Project Home: Bathrooms, E.D. Locke Public Library, 6-7:30 p.m., learn about common bathroom upgrades and repairs from master certified remodeler and universal design certified professional Bob Weirough, program sponsored by Project Home and MG&E
Wednesday, Feb. 5
Baby & Me storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9:30 and 10:30 a.m., share stories, songs, rhymes, and fingerplays followed by sensory playtime siblings are welcome to join, no registration required, free
{p class=”BodyA”}Mystery book club, E.D. Locke Public Library, 6-7 p.m., pick up copy of Auntie Poldi and the Sicilian Lions by Mario Giordano
