For good health, school or work success, and general well-being, the warmth and comfort of a good night’s sleep matters to everyone.
But not everyone in the community has a clean, warm blanket to call his or her own this winter, so the Society of St. Vincent de Paul Madison is holding its 28th annual Recycle the Warmth blanket drive to collect thousands of donated new and gently used clean blankets and other bedding.
The drive will be held Friday, Jan. 24, through Sunday, Jan. 26.
The blankets and bedding will be given away to families or individuals living in low-income households right here in Dane County.
Not having blankets or bedding is a common problem, said St. Vincent de Paul volunteers who often visit households requesting assistance.
“Donor generosity during our Recycle the Warmth blanket drive allows us to meet this need year-round, said Ernie Stetenfeld, CEO and executive director of the District Council of Madison Society of St. Vincent de Paul. “When you donate to St. Vincent de Paul through this drive, you satisfy a practical need of some of our most vulnerable neighbors.”
Last year, Recycle the Warmth collected more than 3,000 blankets.
There are three easy ways to give.
– Purchase blankets at any of the seven Dane County thrift stores for a special price of $13.99 and donate it right there at the store.
– Donate new or gently used blankets, bed sheets or quilts to our seven thrift stores or participating religious congregations (congregation list: svdpmadison.org/recyclethewarmth).
– Send a financial donation for blankets and bedding to svdpmadison.org/recyclethewarmth. Checks payable to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul can be sent to Society of St. Vincent de Paul-RTW, PO Box 259686, Madison, WI 53725-9686.
