Statistics mean nothing to McFarland High School football head coach Paul Ackley. Even when an opponent looks unbeatable on paper, Ackley will always find a way to win by using his team’s strengths and taking advantage of the other team’s weaknesses.
Undefeated Evansville entered its Friday, Oct. 11, road game against the Spartans averaging 40 points a game while surrendering just 13. The Blue Devils were gaining about 200 yards per game passing and rushing for 150.
Yet, the Spartans put the clamps on the Blue Devils and walked off the field with an exciting 23-8 victory to improve to 5-3 on the season. The win made McFarland eligible for the playoffs for the second year in a row with one game remaining Friday at Brodhead/Juda.
Evansville fell to 7-1 with Clinton remaining on the schedule.
A dominating defense lifted McFarland, which allowed Evansville only 45 yards rushing and 75 yards passing for 120 yards total offense. Blue Devils quarterback Tyr Severson, who entered the game with better than 1,500 yards passing, completed only 9-of-27 throws including his third interception of the season. Evansville, which had gained 5 yards per rushing attempt, saw its average wither to 1.7 per run.
“They played very sound defense. They tackled better. Kids were in the right spots,” Ackley said about his team’s performance.
Offensively, Ackley said the Spartans were prepared for Evansville’s defensive scheme, which includes a lot of shifting and blitzing. Overcoming that gave McFarland a very productive 269 yards on the ground and 149 yards passing.
Running back Connor Frasier led McFarland with 25 carries for 153 yards with 45 coming on a first-quarter touchdown run to put the Spartans on top 7-0. Evansville responded with a 19-yard touchdown pass from Severson to Austin Schofield and then made good on a two-point conversion for an 8-7 advantage.
Matt Amrhein kicked a 29-yard field goal in the second quarter to put the Spartans on top 10-8 at halftime.
Quarterback Jeremiah Price-Johnson, who rushed for 86 yards, put his passing arm to work in the second half. He completed a 30-yard scoring pass to Nic Hall and then hit Hall with another touchdown pass for 26 yards to give McFarland a 23-8 lead.
Ackley said it was great to sew up a playoff spot and win for the seniors in their final regular season home game.
“It was important to beat a quality opponent,” Ackley said.
It was the second year in a row McFarland dominated Evansville. In 2018, the Spartans won at Evansville 48-0.
Brodhead/Juda will be fighting for its playoff life when it hosts McFarland this week. The Cardinals have won two in a row including last Friday’s 40-19 win at Big Foot to improve to 4-4. A victory would put them into the postseason for the first time since 2016.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.