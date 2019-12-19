A little less than four minutes remained in the Dec. 17 boys hockey game between McFarland and Monona Grove, when the Spartans’ Bryce Flemming picked up a loose puck around the blue line of his team’s end of the ice and just kept going toward the Monona Grove net occupied by goalie Andrew Gilbertson.
Flemming blew past all five Silver Eagles as he sped toward the crease and scored on a flip shot past the sprawling Gilbertson.
Flemming’s play has epitomized McFarland’s play in the first five games of the season. The team is brimming with confidence and undefeated after knocking off the Silver Eagles 4-2 at Hartmeyer Arena.
“We were on the penalty kill for a while, so I knew their power play was tired just like our power play gets tired after two minutes,” Flemming said. “It was a great team effort though. I was just able to make a good play.”
Monona Grove head coach Dave Kinsler admitted that fatigue might have been a factor when Flemming scored McFarland’s fourth goal.
“Our legs maybe weren’t at top speed which is why he was able to go coast to coast. He weaved through five guys. He did a nice job putting himself in position to put the puck in the net. Good for him,” said Kinsler, who typically admires great efforts of any hockey player from Monona Grove or the opposition.
Kinsler said earlier that the Badger South Conference would come down to McFarland and Madison Edgewood. But MG played hard against the Spartans and never gave up for three periods.
The Silver Eagles didn’t do themselves any favors in the first period when overlapping minor penalties gave McFarland a two-skater advantage for 38 seconds. But McFarland couldn’t capitalize.
“I felt we weathered that storm very well,” Kinsler said as the first period ended in a scoreless tie.
The game remained scoreless until 6:51 of the second period when McFarland’s Max Binger connected on a wrist shot off assists from Ben Hoang and Cole Edwards.
Less than two minutes later, MG tied the game as Ethan Johnson stuffed a shot past the Spartan goalie Gus Hoel with Keaton Straka and Sebastian Karns-Bingham getting the assists.
McFarland regained the lead at 11:02 as Jack Bartzen scored a power-play goal unassisted, but the Silver Eagles came back 39 seconds on Karns-Bingham’s goal on assists from Johnson and Max Unitan.
Yet, Binger provided McFarland with what turned out to be the game-winning goal with 3:13 left in the second period as Flemming was credited with the assist.
Flemming’s goal was the only one of the third period as Monona Grove struggled on offense with just three shots on goal in final 17 minutes.
“We needed to create a little more offense. Three shots in the third period, you are not going to sustain a comeback,” Kinsler said. “We did sustain some good play in their zone in the third period and made them ice the puck a few times.”
But McFarland was simply the better team and forced MG’s Gilbertston to save 48-of-52 shots on goal.
“They have a great goalie, so we put a lot of shots on net,” McFarland head coach Nick Tuma said. “We controlled the puck, they put a lot of pressure on us, and we slowed the game down a bit. We worked hard tonight. MG always comes out hard against us. Dave Kinsler is a great coach.”
The Silver Eagles had 20 shots on goal as Hoel made 18 saves.
The two teams meet again Jan. 21 in the annual Waubesa Cup game in McFarland. Flemming was excited about the Spartans’ 5-0 start and looking forward to playing MG again.
“The Waubesa Cup is my favorite game of the year,” Flemming said. “Because of the rivalry, the lake in between us. I love playing them for the Waubesa Cup. I think we will do well against them on home ice. We can only get better from here.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.