Midwest Equipment Specialists is considering a move within the village and is getting positive feedback about it from local officials.
A conceptual site plan for a new building at 4313 Triangle St. was proposed during a predevelopment discussion Wednesday, April 8, at a joint meeting of the McFarland Plan Commission and Community Development Authority.
This 1.58-acre parcel was recently purchased by the village for the purposes of blight elimination and commercial redevelopment. It is located within Tax Increment District (TID) No. 3. Midwest Equipment Specialists’ Larry Beyler is seeking to exchange properties with the village and construct a new 17,100-square-foot commercial building at 4313 Triangle St.
“We’re looking at whether to sell our property to him or swap properties,” said Matt Schuenke, village administrator.
Any financial assistance from the village has yet to be formulated. Schuenke said could happen during a CDA closed session discussion May 6.
In August, Midwest Equipment Specialists applied for funding assistance to renovate its existing building and property at 4725 Farwell St. This property is located within TID 5 and adjacent to the new Atwater mixed-use development currently under construction.
This application was tabled at the Sept. 4 CDA meeting to allow both parties to investigate other locations and improvement options. The CDA and MES reached a mutual conclusion that the business use was more compatible with similar businesses within TID 3 than with the redevelopment goals for TID 5.
In a report to the CDA and Plan Commission, Schuenke said some items like mechanical screening, utilities and landscaping cannot be determined now as these are part of the future detailed site plan application.
“Some adjustments to the layout of the northeast pavement/parking are may be necessary to meet minimum parking space requirements and increases in stormwater management areas,” he said. “In general, the building is well designed and a significant improvement over existing development on the site and vicinity.”
Discussions will continue to wind their way through the approval process with construction of the new building projected to begin in August.
