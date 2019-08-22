Owning a veterinary practice was not just a career move for Dr. Maria Keppel but also a way to bond with clients and the community.
Keppel began overseeing McFarland Animal Hospital as its new owner as of March 1. She hopes to provide modern medicine in a compassionate way while forming bonds with pets and owners.
“I love working with animals; that’s why we all go into veterinarian medicine, but what I really enjoy the most is creating relationships with animals and their owners,” she said. “I enjoy the long-term bond I’m able to create with pets and owners and families.”
Keppel works primarily with dogs and cats, but occasionally works with “pocket pets,” like hamsters, bunnies and guinea pigs.
She grew up in Warsaw, Poland, and moved to the United States at age 12. She graduated from veterinarian school at UW-Madison in 2007. She spent five years in general practice before going into emergency practice for about five years.
“At some point I decided to dive in and own a practice, and this was a great opportunity,” she said.
She moved to McFarland from Edgerton with her family in December and began the process of transitioning.
Dr. Randall Raasch, the previous owner of the practice, still works at the clinic part-time. After owning the hospital for 30 years, he is not ready for retirement but instead plans to step back.
“Well, I still have all the responsibilities of being a veterinarian, and now I’ve added a lot of responsibilities of running a practice, running a business, taking care of the needs of clients and staff members,” Keppel said.
She wants to focus on making the McFarland Animal Hospital a community and family practice.
“It seems to provide a stronger bond with clients,” she said. “I also like the idea of being in a smaller town and kind of being a part of the community, and owning a practice provides a lot more of those opportunities.”
Since owning the practice, Keppel has added a comfort room that pets and families can use when a pet needs to be euthanized.
“Sometimes it’s the right thing to do, but it doesn’t make it any easier to say goodbye, so sometimes it helps to do that in an environment that’s more like home,” she said.
The comfort room looks like a home office or living room.
“It’s better than having to say goodbye on a cold floor in a sterile setting,” Keppel said.
She also added new lab equipment and anesthesia monitoring equipment to improve safety. The staff had training focusing on modern medicine and client care. The hospital has also undergone cosmetic updates, such as renovating exam rooms, hanging new artwork by a local artist and adding another sitting area up front.
“I’m striving to provide good quality modern medicine in a compassionate way,” she said. “I would like this practice to be involved in a lot of community events. I look forward to it becoming a strong part of this community.”
